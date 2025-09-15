EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Hair Drug Impotence Risk 'Doesn't Matter' — As He's 'Trapped in Sexless Marriage With Meghan Markle'
Prince Harry is risking serious side-effects from hair loss drugs – but sources tell RadarOnline.com he believes the threat of impotence "doesn't matter" because his marriage to Meghan Markle is "already sexless."
The Duke of Sussex, 40, has battled thinning hair for more than a decade and is now said to be taking finasteride and minoxidil, two of the most widely prescribed treatments for male-pattern baldness.
Prince Harry Using Hair Loss Drugs Despite Health Risks
Both medications can slow hair loss but carry warnings of headaches, dizziness, mood changes and, in some cases, erectile dysfunction and reduced libido.
A source said: "Harry is very self-conscious about his hair. He started treatments a while back and is now on a cocktail of finasteride and minoxidil. He knows the risks, but he is desperate not to end up completely bald like Prince William.
"He has been warned about impotence, but the feeling inside him is it doesn't matter much. People close to him say intimacy isn't part of his marriage anymore."
California Photos Expose Expanding Bald Spot on Crown
Another insider added: "Harry has mocked his brother William's baldness in the past, even in his memoir. But now his own crown is thinning badly and it's eating away at his confidence.
The medication keeps it at bay for now, but every pill is a roll of the dice. Friends joke he's gambling with his manhood for vanity's sake."
Rumors Harry once underwent a failed transplant date back to 2016, when his temples briefly appeared fuller.
Recent photographs in California, however, show an expanding bald spot across the crown, sparking speculation about the effectiveness of his treatments.
Royal watchers have also noted the difference between his visibly thinning hair in public and the dark, glossy locks shown in a digitally edited headshot for BetterUp, the mental health firm where he formerly worked as a "chief impact officer."
Doctor Says Harry's Baldness Follows Clear Genetic Pattern
Cosmetic surgeon Dr Asim Shahmalak said Harry is following a typical genetic pattern.
"Most of Harry's hair loss is around the crown," he said. "The baldness gene is not as strong in him as it is in William, but he is still losing it quickly. He may not be as bald as his brother, but the signs are clear."
Medical specialists agree finasteride and minoxidil are effective in tackling hair loss, but warn they can come with severe consequences.
A London-based hair restoration expert explained: "The combination of these drugs is considered the gold standard for slowing male-pattern baldness. But patients need to understand the trade-offs.
"We see men developing impotence, depression or skin problems. For someone under public scrutiny, the risks should be weighed very carefully."
Harry's pals say his appearance has now become an obsession as he's living among the "beautiful people" of Los Angeles.
"Harry is under pressure," one insider said.
"With everything else going on in his life, the last thing he wants is to lose his hair completely. He's clinging onto it, whatever the cost."