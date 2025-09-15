EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Hair Drug Impotence Risk 'Doesn't Matter' — As He's 'Trapped in Sexless Marriage With Meghan Markle'

Another insider added: "Harry has mocked his brother William's baldness in the past, even in his memoir. But now his own crown is thinning badly and it's eating away at his confidence.

The medication keeps it at bay for now, but every pill is a roll of the dice. Friends joke he's gambling with his manhood for vanity's sake."

Rumors Harry once underwent a failed transplant date back to 2016, when his temples briefly appeared fuller.

Recent photographs in California, however, show an expanding bald spot across the crown, sparking speculation about the effectiveness of his treatments.

Royal watchers have also noted the difference between his visibly thinning hair in public and the dark, glossy locks shown in a digitally edited headshot for BetterUp, the mental health firm where he formerly worked as a "chief impact officer."