Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Hair Drug Impotence Risk 'Doesn't Matter' — As He's 'Trapped in Sexless Marriage With Meghan Markle'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's hair drug impotence risk doesn't matter as he's in a sexless marriage with wife Meghan Markle.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is risking serious side-effects from hair loss drugs – but sources tell RadarOnline.com he believes the threat of impotence "doesn't matter" because his marriage to Meghan Markle is "already sexless."

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has battled thinning hair for more than a decade and is now said to be taking finasteride and minoxidil, two of the most widely prescribed treatments for male-pattern baldness.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Using Hair Loss Drugs Despite Health Risks

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry takes finasteride and minoxidil to fight baldness.

Both medications can slow hair loss but carry warnings of headaches, dizziness, mood changes and, in some cases, erectile dysfunction and reduced libido.

A source said: "Harry is very self-conscious about his hair. He started treatments a while back and is now on a cocktail of finasteride and minoxidil. He knows the risks, but he is desperate not to end up completely bald like Prince William.

"He has been warned about impotence, but the feeling inside him is it doesn't matter much. People close to him say intimacy isn't part of his marriage anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

California Photos Expose Expanding Bald Spot on Crown

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Chef Clare Smyth
Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM

Insiders claim intimacy is no longer part of Harry's marriage.

Another insider added: "Harry has mocked his brother William's baldness in the past, even in his memoir. But now his own crown is thinning badly and it's eating away at his confidence.

The medication keeps it at bay for now, but every pill is a roll of the dice. Friends joke he's gambling with his manhood for vanity's sake."

Rumors Harry once underwent a failed transplant date back to 2016, when his temples briefly appeared fuller.

Recent photographs in California, however, show an expanding bald spot across the crown, sparking speculation about the effectiveness of his treatments.

Royal watchers have also noted the difference between his visibly thinning hair in public and the dark, glossy locks shown in a digitally edited headshot for BetterUp, the mental health firm where he formerly worked as a "chief impact officer."

Article continues below advertisement

Doctor Says Harry's Baldness Follows Clear Genetic Pattern

Photo of Prince William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry mocked Prince William’s baldness but now fears his own.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photo of Prince William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: The Signs Prince William Will NEVER Reunite with Desperate Brother Harry — And How He is Set to 'Go Nuclear' and Strip Him of Royal Title When He Takes the Throne

Split photos of Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Thomas Markle

EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Snubbed Queen's Pleas to End Her Estrangement With Father Thomas Markle After He Became a 'Royal Problem'

Cosmetic surgeon Dr Asim Shahmalak said Harry is following a typical genetic pattern.

"Most of Harry's hair loss is around the crown," he said. "The baldness gene is not as strong in him as it is in William, but he is still losing it quickly. He may not be as bald as his brother, but the signs are clear."

Medical specialists agree finasteride and minoxidil are effective in tackling hair loss, but warn they can come with severe consequences.

A London-based hair restoration expert explained: "The combination of these drugs is considered the gold standard for slowing male-pattern baldness. But patients need to understand the trade-offs.

"We see men developing impotence, depression or skin problems. For someone under public scrutiny, the risks should be weighed very carefully."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry and Kevin Costner
Source: MEGA

Friends say Harry obsesses over his looks in Los Angeles.

Harry's pals say his appearance has now become an obsession as he's living among the "beautiful people" of Los Angeles.

"Harry is under pressure," one insider said.

"With everything else going on in his life, the last thing he wants is to lose his hair completely. He's clinging onto it, whatever the cost."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.