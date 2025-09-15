EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie's Widow Iman 'Fuming and Devastated' Over Plan for Shock Film on Late Music Icon Husband's Sleazy Sexcapades

Iman is "furious" over plans for a Hollywood film that will dramatize David Bowie 's private life – including alleged affairs and a one-night stand during his Ziggy Stardust years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She feels it's disrespectful to his memory and has made clear she does not want to see his legacy exploited in this way. She's basically devastated by this development."

"Iman is devastated that this project could reduce David's extraordinary life to a set of sleazy sex stories," a source close to the family claimed.

The book recounts how Ronson – wife of Bowie's guitarist Mick Ronson – not only styled the singer's hair into the spiky red cut that became his Ziggy Stardust persona, but also had a fling with him while he was still married to Angie Bowie .

Another insider added: "She understands that David's private life was colorful, but she believes the focus should be on his music and his art – not on gossip from the 1970s."

Ronson, now 75, revealed at a London fan event in 2024 that her book had been auctioned to studios.

"The book has now been auctioned to be made into a major motion picture," she said at the time.

"It hasn't been bought, but we are hoping it will be soon, and it will be a great movie about the Ziggy Stardust days and his rise to fame."

Her memoir details her role in crafting Bowie's otherworldly Ziggy look – using bright red dye and hairspray to transform him from a "hippy kid" with long waves into a glam rock icon.

It also contains candid recollections of life in his orbit.