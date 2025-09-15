EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie's Widow Iman 'Fuming and Devastated' Over Plan for Shock Film on Late Music Icon Husband's Sleazy Sexcapades
Iman is "furious" over plans for a Hollywood film that will dramatize David Bowie's private life – including alleged affairs and a one-night stand during his Ziggy Stardust years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old supermodel, who was married to Bowie for 24 years until his death in 2016, has been "blindsided" by news Suzi Ronson's memoir Me and Mr Jones: My Life With David Bowie and the Spiders From Mars has been optioned for a feature film, sources claimed.
Suzi Ronson's Book Optioned for Feature Film
The book recounts how Ronson – wife of Bowie's guitarist Mick Ronson – not only styled the singer's hair into the spiky red cut that became his Ziggy Stardust persona, but also had a fling with him while he was still married to Angie Bowie.
"Iman is devastated that this project could reduce David's extraordinary life to a set of sleazy sex stories," a source close to the family claimed.
"She feels it's disrespectful to his memory and has made clear she does not want to see his legacy exploited in this way. She's basically devastated by this development."
Book Highlights Ziggy Stardust Transformation
Another insider added: "She understands that David's private life was colorful, but she believes the focus should be on his music and his art – not on gossip from the 1970s."
Ronson, now 75, revealed at a London fan event in 2024 that her book had been auctioned to studios.
"The book has now been auctioned to be made into a major motion picture," she said at the time.
"It hasn't been bought, but we are hoping it will be soon, and it will be a great movie about the Ziggy Stardust days and his rise to fame."
Her memoir details her role in crafting Bowie's otherworldly Ziggy look – using bright red dye and hairspray to transform him from a "hippy kid" with long waves into a glam rock icon.
It also contains candid recollections of life in his orbit.
Film Adaptation Likely to Spotlight Scandals
"The bedroom at his home was pink with a gold ceiling," Ronson recalled.
"Everybody thought he was so gay. I was curious about him. I think Angie set me up… David called me and said, 'Why don’t you come over and do my hair?' So I went up to London, had a great meal, and he kind of seduced me."
Movie industry insiders say any film on the rocker would inevitably emphasize the scandalous elements of Bowie's life.
"The producers will want a sensational story to sell tickets," one film executive said.
"That means the focus won't just be on Ziggy Stardust and the music – it will be on sex, affairs, and excess. That's exactly what Iman is worried about."
Exhibition to Showcase 90,000 Iconic Bowie Items
The controversy comes just months before the opening of the David Bowie Centre at the V&A East Storehouse in Hackney Wick, which will showcase more than 90,000 items from the musician's career, including costumes, handwritten lyrics, and material from his unfinished final theater project, The Spectator.
He envisaged it as a shocking exploration of the 18th Century.
In a 2002 BBC interview, Bowie said about his fascination with the stage: "Right at the very beginning, I really wanted to write for theatre.
"And I guess I could have just written for theatre in my living room – but I think the intent was always to have a pretty big audience."