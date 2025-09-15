'Infuriated' Prince William Even 'More Determined' To Cut Off Harry After Estranged Brother Kicked Off Royal Comeback Bid

Indeed, the four-day visit has instead made William even more intent to sever ties with his sibling.

An insider said: "William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence he would throw you out of the room.

"He's doubling down."

William’s stance comes as royal expert Tina Brown claimed last week Charles is "less irritated" by his Harry son this his eldest son due brewing tensions surrounding the Prince of Wales' workload.

There's a belief William diary's is rather light on engagements compared to his father's, despite the veteran monarch battling cancer.

And with Harry attempting to make amends with Charles, William has slipped down the pecking order when it comes to being in his father's good books.