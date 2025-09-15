Your tip
'Infuriated' Prince William Even 'More Determined' To Cut Off Harry After Estranged Brother Kicked Off Royal Comeback Bid

Picture of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is now even more determined to sever ties with Prince Harry following the Duke's bid to re-establish himself within the royal family.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Prince William has "doubled down" on his determination to cut estranged brother Harry out of his life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, made no moves to see the U.S.-based Duke, 40, during his trip back to the U.K. last week, in which he saw King Charles, 76, for the first time in 19 months.

Brothers At War

picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William did not see brother Harry when he returned to the U.K. last week.

Indeed, the four-day visit has instead made William even more intent to sever ties with his sibling.

An insider said: "William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence he would throw you out of the room.

"He's doubling down."

William’s stance comes as royal expert Tina Brown claimed last week Charles is "less irritated" by his Harry son this his eldest son due brewing tensions surrounding the Prince of Wales' workload.

There's a belief William diary's is rather light on engagements compared to his father's, despite the veteran monarch battling cancer.

And with Harry attempting to make amends with Charles, William has slipped down the pecking order when it comes to being in his father's good books.

No Time For Harry

picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

William, here with wife Kate Middleton, has been accused of being work shy.

William's angst towards Harry is set to heighten further as the Duke of Sussex cranks up his bid to re-enter the royal fold and, according to reports, next on his wish list is some kind of public acknowledgement from the King.

A source said: "Harry would one day like his father to encourage the nation to accept him back again.

"It's what the late Queen did towards the end of her life when she asked the public to accept Camilla as Queen Consort.

"If Charles could do something along those lines, Harry would have some hope of not being completely exiled for good when William becomes King.

"While it's hard to guess from the spiteful interviews he's given in recent years, Harry does want back in."

Harry Wants To Be Number 1 Again

Picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry is planning to reingratiate himself within in the royal family.

The source added: "Harry reads his own polls, he knows he's one of the least popular Royals and wants that to change.

"He wants to get back to being one of the most popular. Meghan doesn't care about the U.K. perception and that's fine — but Harry does.

But this time there's a telling difference. The late Queen's public endorsement of Camilla followed much lobbying by Charles behind stately doors.

The same cannot be said for William, who is as far as he's ever been from acknowledging his brother, let alone championing his return.

"William is more determined than ever to cut Harry off altogether," adds the source. "It infuriates William that Harry has pulled off a 12-month 'master plan' to reingratiate himself."

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles is 'less irritated by Harry than William' according to a royal expert.

The pair has long had a tempestuous relationship, not least in the run-up to "Megxit" when, in 2019, the brothers came to blows in Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and Harry ended up shoved to the floor, cracking a dog bowl.

Palace aides are said to be anxious that William's "doubling down" mentality marks a setback for him personally.

A separate insider added: "For some time now William's anger had cooled to the point of indifference over his brother, which was healthy for his mental wellbeing.

"William had got to the stage where Harry was a 'non-person', he had fallen so far beneath his radar as to have disappeared from his mind altogether.

"It can't be good that William has gone back to the point where he would throw someone out at the very mention of Harry's name."

