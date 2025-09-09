EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Cancer Sham' Exposed — How King is 'Putting a Brave Face on Impending Death' With Health Boast 'Lies' to Stricken Hospital Patients
Frail King Charles has been accused of downplaying the seriousness of his illness after making light-hearted remarks about his health while meeting fellow cancer patients in Birmingham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch, 76, has been receiving treatment since February last year but insisted to patients at the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on a recent visit he was "not too bad."
Showing Strength In Public
Sources close to the royal household claim the King is determined to project strength in public – even if it means masking the gravity of his condition.
"Charles is putting on a brave face because he wants to reassure the public, but the truth is he's much weaker than he lets on," a source told us.
"Behind palace doors, his health is fragile. These upbeat comments are more about optics than reality – he knows people look to him for strength."
During his visit, Charles spoke with 73-year-old Matthew Shinda, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.
When Shinda remarked: "It's nice to see that you're recovering well," the king replied: "I'm not too bad, thank you very much."
He added: "Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time. As long as they are making you comfortable."
Later, Charles met 85-year-old Jacqueline Page and her husband Jeff, 82.
Page joked she was "wearing out," prompting the king to quip: "Well this is the terrible thing, as I'm discovering already – bits don't work so well, do they, once you get past 70."
A palace insider suggested these quips were carefully chosen.
"He's trying to appear relatable, joking about age and frailty, but privately it's no joke. Charles is acutely aware his prognosis is uncertain. The smiles and humor are a mask."
The king also spoke with retired milkman Philip Barnard, who has lung cancer, telling him there is "huge progress in treatment."
Throughout the tour, Charles emphasized medical advances and the importance of hope, unveiling a plaque to mark the hospital's opening as crowds of staff and well-wishers cheered.
Charles' Struggle
Sir David Nicholson, chairman of the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said it was a day of "immense pride" for the community to welcome the monarch.
But campaigners have accused the royal household of misleading the public about the seriousness of his cancer.
"The palace spin is relentless," said one observer familiar with royal health briefings.
"They insist Charles is bouncing back, yet his appearances are heavily managed and limited in duration. To those who see him up close, it's obvious he's struggling."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex Pig' Prince Andrew 'Quaking in His Boots' After His 'Sex Trafficking Victim' Virginia Giuffre's Brother Vows to Finally Bring Him Down Over Duke's Sickening Jeffrey Epstein Connection
The Disease Is Taking A Toll
Charles, who took the throne in 2022, has sought to maintain visibility despite his diagnosis.
Palace aides have described him as "resilient" and keen to fulfill duties, but some believe the pressure to appear strong is taking a toll.
The hospital visit also carried echoes of the king's long history of public service.
Page reminded him she had first seen him in Birmingham in 1978, when he arrived as Prince of Wales by helicopter.
"They shook hands with you. I didn't get a look in, so I'm so delighted you're talking to me today," she told him.