EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Cancer Sham' Exposed — How King is 'Putting a Brave Face on Impending Death' With Health Boast 'Lies' to Stricken Hospital Patients

The monarch, 76, has been receiving treatment since February last year but insisted to patients at the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on a recent visit he was "not too bad."

Frail King Charles has been accused of downplaying the seriousness of his illness after making light-hearted remarks about his health while meeting fellow cancer patients in Birmingham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles told fellow cancer patients he was 'not too bad.'

Sources close to the royal household claim the King is determined to project strength in public – even if it means masking the gravity of his condition.

"Charles is putting on a brave face because he wants to reassure the public, but the truth is he's much weaker than he lets on," a source told us.

"Behind palace doors, his health is fragile. These upbeat comments are more about optics than reality – he knows people look to him for strength."

During his visit, Charles spoke with 73-year-old Matthew Shinda, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

When Shinda remarked: "It's nice to see that you're recovering well," the king replied: "I'm not too bad, thank you very much."

He added: "Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time. As long as they are making you comfortable."