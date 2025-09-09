Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Cancer Sham' Exposed — How King is 'Putting a Brave Face on Impending Death' With Health Boast 'Lies' to Stricken Hospital Patients

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has been accused of faking his health issues while putting a brave face on his battle with cancer.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Frail King Charles has been accused of downplaying the seriousness of his illness after making light-hearted remarks about his health while meeting fellow cancer patients in Birmingham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The monarch, 76, has been receiving treatment since February last year but insisted to patients at the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on a recent visit he was "not too bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Showing Strength In Public

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles told fellow cancer patients he was 'not too bad.'

Sources close to the royal household claim the King is determined to project strength in public – even if it means masking the gravity of his condition.

"Charles is putting on a brave face because he wants to reassure the public, but the truth is he's much weaker than he lets on," a source told us.

"Behind palace doors, his health is fragile. These upbeat comments are more about optics than reality – he knows people look to him for strength."

During his visit, Charles spoke with 73-year-old Matthew Shinda, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

When Shinda remarked: "It's nice to see that you're recovering well," the king replied: "I'm not too bad, thank you very much."

He added: "Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time. As long as they are making you comfortable."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

He joked about aging while chatting with Jacqueline Page.

Later, Charles met 85-year-old Jacqueline Page and her husband Jeff, 82.

Page joked she was "wearing out," prompting the king to quip: "Well this is the terrible thing, as I'm discovering already – bits don't work so well, do they, once you get past 70."

A palace insider suggested these quips were carefully chosen.

"He's trying to appear relatable, joking about age and frailty, but privately it's no joke. Charles is acutely aware his prognosis is uncertain. The smiles and humor are a mask."

The king also spoke with retired milkman Philip Barnard, who has lung cancer, telling him there is "huge progress in treatment."

Throughout the tour, Charles emphasized medical advances and the importance of hope, unveiling a plaque to mark the hospital's opening as crowds of staff and well-wishers cheered.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles' Struggle

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

A palace insider said his humor masked the seriousness of his condition.

Sir David Nicholson, chairman of the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said it was a day of "immense pride" for the community to welcome the monarch.

But campaigners have accused the royal household of misleading the public about the seriousness of his cancer.

"The palace spin is relentless," said one observer familiar with royal health briefings.

"They insist Charles is bouncing back, yet his appearances are heavily managed and limited in duration. To those who see him up close, it's obvious he's struggling."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex Pig' Prince Andrew 'Quaking in His Boots' After His 'Sex Trafficking Victim' Virginia Giuffre's Brother Vows to Finally Bring Him Down Over Duke's Sickening Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Photo of Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Single Reason for Kate Middleton's Huge House Move Revealed — 'She Is Desperate for a View and Peace'

The Disease Is Taking A Toll

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Observers accused the royal household of downplaying his illness.

Charles, who took the throne in 2022, has sought to maintain visibility despite his diagnosis.

Palace aides have described him as "resilient" and keen to fulfill duties, but some believe the pressure to appear strong is taking a toll.

The hospital visit also carried echoes of the king's long history of public service.

Page reminded him she had first seen him in Birmingham in 1978, when he arrived as Prince of Wales by helicopter.

"They shook hands with you. I didn't get a look in, so I'm so delighted you're talking to me today," she told him.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.