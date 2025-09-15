EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'On the Hunt for No-Strings-Attached Sex With Toyboys' — Despite 'Reunion' With Ex-Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson is chasing a string of casual flings with younger men, despite her public reunion with ex-husband Eric Johnson at recent family events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old singer and fashion entrepreneur, who announced her split from Johnson, also 45, in January after more than a decade of marriage, has told friends she is eager to enjoy her freedom.
Jessica On The Look For A New Fling
Insiders say Simpson is now open to seeking "no-strings-attached" encounters with toyboys – while insisting her family remains her top priority.
A source said: "Jessica has been upfront that she wants to get back out there – just not in a serious way.
"She's after fun rather than commitment, and younger men catch her eye because they feel more exciting and drama-free."
Another insider explained: "She's told friends she isn't looking for anything heavy.
"It's more about rebuilding her confidence and reconnecting with that part of herself. She feels empowered being the one in control."
Ready To Date Again
Simpson has hinted at her new outlook publicly.
Appearing on TODAY, she told Jenna Bush-Hager she was ready to date again.
And on the MTV VMAs red carpet, she declared: "I'm single, so everybody is sexy right now," before listing Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Jamie Dornan as her crushes.
Her shift comes after a turbulent year. In January she confirmed her separation, saying: "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage.
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."
The couple, who wed in 2014, share three children – Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.
Friends say Simpson is carefully managing her private life to ensure her children are not affected by her and Eric's split.
One source said: "She keeps her romantic life totally separate. The kids won't meet anyone she's having a fling with.
"When they're with Eric, she has her freedom. "It's the first time in years she's had that space and she's making the most of it."
Looking For A 'Young Partner'
Simpson, who rose to fame with her 1999 album Sweet Kisses, was once known for her squeaky-clean image and Christian upbringing, even wearing a purity ring before marrying Nick Lachey in 2002.
But her later relationships – notably her on-off four-year fling with John Mayer, who once infamously called her "sexual napalm" – showed a more complicated side of her romantic life.
Now, after a decade of marriage and a very public divorce, friends say she is gravitating toward younger partners.
A source said: "Jessica admits she's drawn to younger men – their energy and stamina appeal to her.
"She's upfront that it's all about having fun. For her, it's playful, not long-term.
"The singer has also channeled her feelings into music. On her birthday in July she released the breakup single Fade, accompanied by a provocative video.
She has also performed Leave, a pointed track about infidelity, in which she sings: "Your weakness made me lonely / Unholy matrimony / Did you do to her what you did to me."
Despite her insistence she is single, Simpson and Johnson recently appeared together at the singer's sister's Ashlee Simpson's Las Vegas residency.
She told E! News: "We are all a big, happy family. We wouldn't have missed Ashlee, are you kidding me? It was such a moment."
Still, friends say the public show of unity should not be mistaken for reconciliation.
One insider said: "Jessica and Eric are managing co-parenting smoothly, which matters most, but behind the scenes she's embracing her freedom.
"Seeing younger men has lifted her spirits, and she loves the attention – it makes her feel free."