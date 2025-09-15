EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'On the Hunt for No-Strings-Attached Sex With Toyboys' — Despite 'Reunion' With Ex-Husband Eric Johnson

The 45-year-old singer and fashion entrepreneur, who announced her split from Johnson, also 45, in January after more than a decade of marriage, has told friends she is eager to enjoy her freedom.

Jessica Simpson is chasing a string of casual flings with younger men, despite her public reunion with ex-husband Eric Johnson at recent family events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders say Simpson is now open to seeking "no-strings-attached" encounters with toyboys – while insisting her family remains her top priority.

A source said: "Jessica has been upfront that she wants to get back out there – just not in a serious way.

"She's after fun rather than commitment, and younger men catch her eye because they feel more exciting and drama-free."

Another insider explained: "She's told friends she isn't looking for anything heavy.

"It's more about rebuilding her confidence and reconnecting with that part of herself. She feels empowered being the one in control."