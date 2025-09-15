EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg 'Raging and Scared' Over Plans for All-Star Facebook Takedown Movie Sequel — 'It Will Go In So Much Harder Than the First'
Mark Zuckerberg is said to be "furious and anxious" over a planned sequel to The Social Network, with insiders claiming the new film will portray him and his company in an even harsher light than the 2010 original, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old Meta chief executive has privately expressed alarm at reports Aaron Sorkin, who won an Oscar for writing The Social Network, has already completed a screenplay for The Social Network II, an insider told us.
Mark Is 'Furious' Over The Planned Sequel
Industry sources say Sorkin, 64, intends to direct the project himself, with actors Mikey Madison, 26, and Jeremy Allen White, 34, being considered for leading roles."
"Mark is raging about this," one Hollywood insider told us.
"He feels completely powerless and is genuinely scared that the movie will define him for a new generation. He thought the first film was unfair – but this one is set to go in so much harder into his business and its impact on the world."
According to reports, the script draws heavily on The Facebook Files, a series of investigative articles published by the Wall Street Journal in 2021 exposing internal research and decision-making at the platform.
It is expected to cover the company's role in political unrest, including the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, as well as the impact of Facebook and Instagram on teenage users' mental health.
A source close to the production said: "This sequel is about the dark side of social media – the trolling, the body image issues, the disinformation.
"It's very timely and is going to show the real cost of chasing engagement at all costs.
"If Mark thought the first film made him look bad, this one is going to terrify him.
"Sorkin himself has long signaled his interest in returning to the story. Speaking in 2021, he said: "What has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling."
More recently he told The Town podcast Facebook had prioritized growth over integrity, blaming the company for amplifying division.
"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible," he said.
"Because that is what will increase engagement."
The original Social Network movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg, won three Academy Awards. It chronicled the company's origins at Harvard and the legal battles that followed its creation.
While it is not yet clear if Eisenberg will reprise his role, sources say Sorkin wants the new film to be broader in scope, showing how the firm's decisions reverberated across the world.
"Aaron is not interested in making a straightforward sequel," one source said. "This is about what Facebook has done to society – the polarization, the rise in online abuse, and the damage to young people who live on these platforms."
For Zuckerberg, who has spent recent years trying to pivot Meta toward virtual reality, the prospect of a Hollywood takedown is reportedly an unwelcome distraction.
"He feels like the timing couldn't be worse," the insider said. "But the truth is, this is a story Hollywood can't resist – and it's going to be brutal. Mark's got the right to feel scared."