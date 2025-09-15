EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg 'Raging and Scared' Over Plans for All-Star Facebook Takedown Movie Sequel — 'It Will Go In So Much Harder Than the First'

Industry sources say Sorkin, 64, intends to direct the project himself, with actors Mikey Madison, 26, and Jeremy Allen White, 34, being considered for leading roles."

"Mark is raging about this," one Hollywood insider told us.

"He feels completely powerless and is genuinely scared that the movie will define him for a new generation. He thought the first film was unfair – but this one is set to go in so much harder into his business and its impact on the world."

According to reports, the script draws heavily on The Facebook Files, a series of investigative articles published by the Wall Street Journal in 2021 exposing internal research and decision-making at the platform.

It is expected to cover the company's role in political unrest, including the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, as well as the impact of Facebook and Instagram on teenage users' mental health.