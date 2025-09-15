EXCLUSIVE: The Signs Prince William Will NEVER Reunite with Desperate Brother Harry — And How He is Set to 'Go Nuclear' and Strip Him of Royal Title When He Takes the Throne
Prince William has no intention of reconciling with his estranged brother Harry, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com once he becomes king, he may even consider removing the Sussexes' royal titles in revenge for their attacks on The Firm.
The siblings, long at odds following Harry's decision to step back from royal life in 2020, have just marked the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death only seven miles apart – but without meeting.
William Still Sees Harry's Memoir As Deep Betrayal
Harry, 40, privately laid a wreath at St George's Chapel in Windsor, while William, 43, attended a Women's Institute event in Sunningdale alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales. Their separate tributes underscored the widening gulf between them.
A source claimed: "William has made up his mind. He isn't going to patch things up with Harry. The rift runs too deep, and for William, loyalty and duty come first. He feels Harry has betrayed him."
Another insider explained: "The king might long for a closer relationship with his grandchildren, but William isn't willing to forgive. Harry's book and public comments left deep wounds, particularly for Catherine.
"William feels Harry and Meghan put money and publicity ahead of family."
Prince Could Strip Harry, Meghan Markle of Titles
Harry's four-day trip to the UK, his longest since 2022, saw him visit charities he has supported for years, including the WellChild Awards in London.
But royal observers dismissed the tour as an attempt to present himself as a working royal without carrying the responsibilities.
One commentator said: "Harry arrived flanked by security and cameras, giving the impression of a staged royal tour. That only fuels William's anger, as he sees it as undermining the monarchy."
Behind the scenes, speculation is growing about what actions William might take once he ascends the throne.
A palace insider claimed: "William has the nuclear option – he could strip Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles, or even push to remove the dukedom. There's precedent for it, and it would make clear they're outside the institution."
Royal Rift Deepens As Brothers Stay Distant
The source added: "William has a long memory. He saw the toll Catherine took after the Oprah interview and Harry's memoir. He knows how much that strain affected her health, and it's not something he can forgive."
Royal observers believe William deliberately avoided any contact with Harry during his U.K. visit, even though they were within a 15-minute drive of each other.
One claimed: "William could have arranged to see Harry if he'd wanted, but he chose not to. That tells you everything – he has no interest in staged reunions or pretending the rift can be fixed."
Prince Sees Duty To Monarchy Over Brother
Harry, fifth in line to the throne, has insisted he cannot safely bring his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, to Britain without police protection.
His legal battles with the Home Office over security costs have added to the estrangement from his father, King Charles, 76.
But it is William who insiders claimed presents the biggest obstacle to Harry's hopes of reconciliation.
One long-time royal watcher said: "Harry may hope to reunite with his family, but it won't happen while William is in charge. William views him as someone who walked away from duty, and for him, protecting the monarchy comes first – Harry has put himself on the wrong side of that."