Ed Sheeran Opens Up About the Two Things That Saved Him From Being a 'Maniac' With Drinking, Drugs and Smoking'

Sheeran, 34, who is a father to two daughters, revealed how parenthood completely changed his lifestyle.

After being asked how life had changed, he explained: "Just not being a f------ maniac with drink and drugs or smoking. I exercise now, and I never exercised before.

"I get up in the morning, whereas I used to sleep until, like, 4pm. It really has changed dramatically.

"I'm home more, and my work schedule is based around them and not around me."