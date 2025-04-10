Ed Sheeran Opens Up About the Two Things That Saved Him From Being a 'Maniac' With Drinking, Drugs and Smoking'
Ed Sheeran has revealed the two things that helped save him from "being a maniac" in a new interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician sat down with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper for the latest episode and opened up about how his life has dramatically changed the last few years.
Sheeran, 34, who is a father to two daughters, revealed how parenthood completely changed his lifestyle.
After being asked how life had changed, he explained: "Just not being a f------ maniac with drink and drugs or smoking. I exercise now, and I never exercised before.
"I get up in the morning, whereas I used to sleep until, like, 4pm. It really has changed dramatically.
"I'm home more, and my work schedule is based around them and not around me."
Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn married back in 2019 and then welcomed their first daughter together, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.
Just two years later, the singer announced his family had expanded once again, and the two welcomed another baby girl named Jupiter in May 2022.
Another life-changing moment for him occurred after his close friend and music mogul, Jamal Edwards, died after using cocaine – which led the singer to give up using drugs.
He said: "I'm sober at the moment, so that's helping with not doing stupid s**t."
"I saw the schedule for this year with the album release, and I'm basically flying all over the world, then being Dad at home as well.
"I don't want to add an extra layer of tiredness to that, so I'm just going to not drink and instead be focused and energized."
Despite having a jam-packed schedule and a massively successful career, Sheeran gushed about how his wife is the "biggest grounding force."
He said: “Any time that anything is a little bit too Hollywood, she’s like, ‘Bro, come on...’.
“I tried to build a bowling alley in our backyard, and she was like, ‘Come on man, you don’t need that’. She doesn’t want our kids growing up and it being like the Richie Rich house with its own McDonald’s.”
Back in June 2021, Sheeran previously discussed keeping his children out of the spotlight despite being one of the biggest singers in the industry and his lifestyle changes when he appeared on The Late Late Show.
Sheeran told James Corden: "Well, I became a dad, and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four.
"It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great. I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day ... I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good."
As for his career, Sheeran said during the interview his next goal is to release country music.
He said: "When you transition to country, you can’t transition back.
"Nashville is my favorite city in the States, and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country."