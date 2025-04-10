Ellen Pompeo Opens Up About Why She's 'Never Been Happier' — After 'Grey's Anatomy' Bosses Branded Her 'Show's Biggest Pest'

Pompeo only committed to seven Grey's episodes this season to focus on her Hulu series Good American Family, which premiered in March.

Inspired by the bizarre Natalia Grace case, the true-crime series focuses on a couple who adopt a 7-year-old Ukrainian orphan girl with dwarfism and later suspect she's a fully grown adult, triggering them to fear for their lives.

The 55-year-old told the New York Times that after more than two decades in hospital scrubs, she was thrilled to take on a new role.

"I've been dying for something else to do for years," she said. "I've always wanted another opportunity, I finally have it."