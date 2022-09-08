'Fading Fast': Inside Queen Elizabeth's Secret Fight For Her Life In Months Leading Up To Her Death At 96

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow, an announcement from the family's Twitter account read on Thursday after several royals rushed to her bedside to spend their final moments with Elizabeth.

Before her death, there were rumblings that she wasn't doing well but was putting on a brave face.

"It's worse than anyone knows," a source told us in November 2021. "She's fighting for her life! We're worried she won't make it through the year. The palace is in panic, but they're downplaying the crisis."