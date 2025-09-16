EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford Made Surprise Cameo on AMC Show to 'Shut Down Dying Rumors' Just Months Before Iconic Actor's Death Aged 89

Robert Redford made a surprise appearance on AMC's hit show Dark Winds mere months before his death in an attempt to launch a "revenge comeback" and shut down rumors he was dying, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Redford died at age 89 on Tuesday, September 16 at his home in Provo, Utah.

Robert Redford's Shock Cameo in 'Dark Winds'

Source: MEGA Redford shocked fans when he appeared in the Season 3 premiere of the hit series in March.

Dark Winds fans were stunned to see The Way We Were star when he turned up on the season premiere of the hit series in a move shrouded in secrecy. A source close to the acting legend told us: "Bob's out to prove that rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated." The Great Gatsby star and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, both executive producers of the series, made a surprise cameo portraying chess-playing cellmates.

Robert Redford 'Demanded a Closed Set' to Keep Cameo a Secret

Source: MEGA Redford made the cameo alongside fellow executive producer George R. R. Martin.

It was the first acting gig for the Sundance Kid since the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: End Game – and he stopped attending the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, which he founded in 1981. An insider shared: "Robert wanted the Dark Winds appearance to be a fun surprise for his fans, and although the crew was buzzing about it, he demanded a closed set and that everyone keep their lips sealed!"

Source: MEGA Redford was said to relish the brief return to acting before he died on September 16.

A friend said Redford relished his return to acting, even if the cameo was brief – and he enjoyed being able to prove critics wrong. The source said: "Bob has laid so low in recent years, there were whispers he was seriously ill or even dying. "He wanted to pull the rug out from under them with this surprise appearance and show that he looks and feels great for his age." Redford was said to get a kick of out "keeping people guessing."

Robert Redford 'Died in His Sleep'

Source: MEGA Redford was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2016.