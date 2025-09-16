EXCLUSIVE: John Candy's 'Uncle Buck' Performance 'Was Aimed at Macaulay Culkin's Monstrous Dad' — 'He Was Trying to Show Him How to Be a Caring Father'

In the film, Culkin, now 45, recalls Candy's protective presence on set during the making of John Hughes’s 1989 hit Uncle Buck, where he played the chaotic but caring uncle opposite Culkin and Gaby Hoffmann.

"I think that's why that's one of my favorite performances, because I think he put a lot of himself into it," Culkin says in the film. "John was always really kind and really good with me and Gaby. He showed a lot of respect. When you're 8 years old, you don’t really get respect from adults, but with him, you felt invited in."

Insiders believe Candy's warmth was very intentional. One source told us: "Everyone could see how difficult Kit Culkin was being with Macaulay, especially once the money started rolling in – the man was the definition of a monster dad. John was consciously showing on screen what a gentle, protective father looks like.

"Those scenes where Uncle Buck shields the kids weren't just for laughs – they were lessons aimed at Kit."