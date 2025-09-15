FBI Investigating Alleged Transgender Social Media Users Who 'Predicted' Charlie Kirk's Murder — as Suspect Tyler Robinson 'Confesses To Committing Horrific Killing'
A chilling update has emerged in Charlie Kirk's assassination investigation.
The FBI is said to be looking into alleged transgender social media users who mocked the idea of or predicted the right-wing political commentator's murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One particularly disturbing post even referenced September 10, the day Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking in front of thousands at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback tour.
Social Media Users Reference Charlie Kirk's Murder Date Weeks Before Shooting
A week before the Turning Point USA founder and CEO was fatally shot, an X user with the handle "@TallyHallAlbum" posted on September 3: "It'd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO."
The same X user issued another threat against President Donald Trump in a follow-up post reading: "Donald Trump. December 14th."
Weeks earlier, another X user under the handle "@altulige" posted on August 6, "september 10th will be a very interesting day," before declaring, "I plead the fifth."
Sources reportedly claimed the social media users responsible for the posts "appear to be transgender" and one was said to follow shooting suspect Tyler Robinson's rumored transgender partner and roommate, Lance S. Twiggs, on TikTok.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a U.S. government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity on the video game platform Steam, claimed Twiggs was active under the username "fluxalotl."
The alleged nickname matched Twiggs' TikTok account. In December 2024, Twiggs changed their Steam display name from "Lance" to "Luna."
FBI Have Archival Copies of Deleted Posts
The second social media user to reference Kirk's murder date, @altulige, was reposted by an account named "churbum75m (SAW TYLER JUNE 30)" which followed Twiggs' TikTok page.
After news of Kirk being shot at Utah Valley University spread on social media, another user with the handle "churbum75" posted on X: "WE F***ING DID IT."
Another X user posted the day before the shooting: "Charlie kirk is coming to my college tomorrow i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally."
While the posts have since been deleted, several sources claimed the FBI are investigating the users behind the accounts, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson
Insiders claimed the FBI has since received archival copies of the deleted post after one source alerted the agency to the posts.
While screenshots of the deleted post had been circulating online in the wake of Kirk's murder, they had not yet been authenticated.
Although the posts do not appear to suggest any of the users were aware of Robinson's alleged plan or conspired with him, the accuracy of the date mentioned and wishes of violence against Kirk raised alarm.
Utah Governor Confirms Suspect's Transgender Roommate Was 'a Romantic Partner'
News of the posts come as Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the suspected assassin was in a romantic relationship with Twiggs during an appearance on CNN.
Cox told Dana Bash: "Yes, definitely. And yes, I can confirm that. I know that has been reported and that the FBI has confirmed that as well, that the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female."
Robinson was surrendered to authorities by his father on September 11. He has since been placed under a "special watch" in jail while he awaits formal charges.
According to recent reports, Robinson allegedly confessed to the slaying in an online chat before being turned in.
He allegedly wrote: "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this," The Washington Post reported.