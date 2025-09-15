Emmy Awards Security Ramped Up with Additional Measures After Assassination of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk — 'We Are Appropriately Staffed and Fully Prepared'
The security plan at the 2025 Emmy Awards has been ramped up days after the horrific assassination of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Just days after the Conservative influencer was gunned down at his own event, organizers of the award show wanted take precaution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emmy Security Plans
Hours before the stars started to arrive, Jennifer Forkish, LAPD communications director, insisted to the Los Angeles Times: "For security reasons, the Department does not discuss protective measures for special events or any public gatherings. What I can assure you is that we are appropriately staffed and fully prepared."
On Thursday morning, hours after Kirk's assassination, TV Academy president/CEO Maury McIntyre told Variety: "We’re absolutely relooking at all of our security plans, but we always have a very robust security plan in place.
"I know that basically once things happened yesterday, our security personnel all gathered together to just recheck things like that. Sitting with the LA Police Department, sitting with our department of transportation, just to make sure that we felt buttoned up. We are confident in the plans we’ve got in place."
Executive producer Jesse Collins, added: "All the years that we’ve been doing this show, we’ve seen security do an amazing job and making sure that everybody is safe. I don’t see any reason for that to change.
"They’ve always been focused on the show, and everyone down here at the Peacock Theatre is really best in class at that."
Deciding Not To Censor The Show
In addition to security, TV Academy chairman Cris Abrego explained how the show's organizers have decided not to censor presenters or even the winners when they have the opportunity on stage, but are hoping they decide to keep it focused on celebrating television.
He said: "We’re not looking to censor anyone or their acceptance speech. They’re free to say what they want for as long as they want — as long as in this case, they’re willing to pay the Boys and Girls Club."
Over the years, especially as President Donald Trump found his way into politics, more celebrities have been vocalizing their own beliefs and opinions during award shows, social media and events – which has resulted in backlash and forced apologys.
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic Disaster! Troubled Singer's 'Inexperience With Screenwriters, Script Development and Filming' Causing Major Obstacles for Production
The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk
On September 10, the 31-year-old conservative activist was shot in front of thousands of people about 20 minutes into his event at Utah Valley University in Orem as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.
Trump announced Kirk's death in a Truth Social post.
The president wrote: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.
"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"