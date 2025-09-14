Your tip
Emmys

2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: See the Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Walter Goggins, Megan Stalter and More

Split photo of Walter Goggins, Megan Stalter
Source: MEGA

These are the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet best and worst looks.

Sept. 14 2025, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Hollywood's top TV stars strutted their best – and worst – looks on the red carpet for the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the best and worst looks from the red carpet ahead of television's biggest night.

'The White Lotus' Star Walter Goggins

Photo of Walton Goggins and Wife Nadia Conners.
Source: CBS
The White Lotus and Righteous Gemstones star Walter Goggins stepped out in a white dress shirt, which he unbuttoned half-way down his chest, paired with a white suit coat and black dress pants.

Goggins, 53, is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Rick Hatchett in Season 4 of Mike White's hit HBO series.

'Hacks 'Megan Stalter's Casual Emmys Look

Photo of Megan Salter.
Source: CBS

Hacks star Megan Stalter made a statement when she stepped out on the Emmys red carpet dressed down in blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

The comedian sent a message by carrying a black handbag with a white piece of paper taped fixed to the front reading, "CEASE FIRE!"

Sydney Sweeney

emmys sydney sweeney cbs

Sydney Sweeney stunned on the red carpet in a plunging red dress.

Natasha Rothwell

emmys natasha rothwell

The White Lous star Natasha Rothwell, who is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, stepped out in a dramatic black gown featuring a thigh-high slit and voluminous sleeves.

Rothwell, 44, reportedly said of her nomination: "I am overjoyed, overwhelmed and over the fucking moon. What an honor to be nominated alongside such incredible women. I'm so grateful for Belinda and for Mike (White,) who in no uncertain terms has changed my life."

Parker Posey

emmys red carfpet parker posey

White Lotus Star and Nominee Parker Posey made a bold statement in a frilled fur lined purple dress.

Jenna Ortega

emmys jenna ortega mega
Netflix's Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega made a statement with an intricate, encrusted Givenchy gown.

Ortega paired the elaborate chest piece with a plain black high-waisted skirt with a thigh slit. She pulled her hair back and kept her makeup to a minimum but smokey look.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Photo of Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Source: CBS

Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short complimented each other in matching black tuxedoes.

While Martin, 80, was snubbed for any awards at this year's Emmys, his longtime best friend and collaborator Short has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

