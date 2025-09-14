Biden Aides Launch Brutal Counterattack on Kamala Harris as Former White House Erupts in Bitter Feud

In 107 Days, set for release September 23, Harris writes that she felt trapped in an impossible position as Biden weighed his run.

An excerpt published in The Atlantic gives insight into her inner conflict: “During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps. Of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty.”

But Biden’s former aides are ridiculing her account. One ex-White House official told Axios that Harris was “simply not good at the job.” The official added, “She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was.”