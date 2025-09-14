Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Biden Aides Launch Brutal Counterattack on Kamala Harris as Former White House Erupts in Bitter Feud

Composite photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Former Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Joe Biden’s staffers of undermining her.

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former aides to Joe Biden have sharply pushed back against former Vice President Kamala Harris after she revealed in her upcoming memoir that she harbored deep doubts about the ex-president's decision to seek reelection, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
joe biden aides brutal counterattack kamala harris white house bitter feud
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris accused Biden aides of sabotaging her 2024 presidential chances.

In 107 Days, set for release September 23, Harris writes that she felt trapped in an impossible position as Biden weighed his run.

An excerpt published in The Atlantic gives insight into her inner conflict: “During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps. Of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty.”

But Biden’s former aides are ridiculing her account. One ex-White House official told Axios that Harris was “simply not good at the job.” The official added, “She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was.”

Article continues below advertisement

joe biden aides brutal counterattack kamala harris white house bitter feud
Source: MEGA

Harris writes that the stakes for the election were 'simply too high'.

Harris has argued that the truncated timeline of her 2024 campaign — just 107 days — made success impossible. But another Biden aide dismissed that defense, insisting the blame was hers alone.

The official said: "The independent variable there is the vice president, not Biden or his aides."

Others took aim at Harris' suggestion that she lacked sufficient backing from Biden's team. One official countered that multiple staffers had tried to set her up for success.

The former aide explained: "There were several officials who really tried to help her thrive. But she and her team did not seize that support and make the most of it. It is all a tragedy."

Article continues below advertisement

joe biden aides brutal counterattack kamala harris white house bitter feud
Source: MEGA

A former Biden aide claimed Harris's mea culpa wasn't exactly inspiring.

Another adviser rejected Harris' claim that her silence on Biden's reelection was rooted in loyalty.

The official said: "I'm not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is."

Perhaps the harshest rebuke came from a Biden aide who twisted Harris' own campaign slogan into a cutting prediction about her political future. "We're not going back," the official said when asked about her prospects for 2028.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of charlie kirk

'Squad' Rep. Ilhan Omar Goes on a Cruel Rant About Murdered Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk, Mocks His Legacy 'Full of S–t'

Photo of Donald Trump

'Self-Indulgent' Trump Accused of 'Not Caring' About Charlie Kirk's Death as Prez Boasts Over White House Construction — 'It's All About Him!'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

joe biden aides brutal counterattack kamala harris white house bitter feud
Source: MEGA

Harris did accept some responsibility.

Harris’ memoir is already stirring fierce debate within Democratic circles, reopening old wounds from the tumultuous 2024 race and raising new questions about her ability to mount another presidential run.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.