Biden Aides Launch Brutal Counterattack on Kamala Harris as Former White House Erupts in Bitter Feud
Former aides to Joe Biden have sharply pushed back against former Vice President Kamala Harris after she revealed in her upcoming memoir that she harbored deep doubts about the ex-president's decision to seek reelection, RadarOnline.com can report.
In 107 Days, set for release September 23, Harris writes that she felt trapped in an impossible position as Biden weighed his run.
An excerpt published in The Atlantic gives insight into her inner conflict: “During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps. Of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty.”
But Biden’s former aides are ridiculing her account. One ex-White House official told Axios that Harris was “simply not good at the job.” The official added, “She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was.”
Harris has argued that the truncated timeline of her 2024 campaign — just 107 days — made success impossible. But another Biden aide dismissed that defense, insisting the blame was hers alone.
The official said: "The independent variable there is the vice president, not Biden or his aides."
Others took aim at Harris' suggestion that she lacked sufficient backing from Biden's team. One official countered that multiple staffers had tried to set her up for success.
The former aide explained: "There were several officials who really tried to help her thrive. But she and her team did not seize that support and make the most of it. It is all a tragedy."
Another adviser rejected Harris' claim that her silence on Biden's reelection was rooted in loyalty.
The official said: "I'm not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is."
Perhaps the harshest rebuke came from a Biden aide who twisted Harris' own campaign slogan into a cutting prediction about her political future. "We're not going back," the official said when asked about her prospects for 2028.
Harris’ memoir is already stirring fierce debate within Democratic circles, reopening old wounds from the tumultuous 2024 race and raising new questions about her ability to mount another presidential run.