EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Has Targeted Scandal-Mired Brother Andrew's Children to Deal Disgraced Duke a 'Devastating' Blow
King Charles dealt what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "devastating" blow to his brother Prince Andrew when he ordered the removal of police protection for Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The 76-year-old monarch’s decision dates back to 2011, when it was agreed the British taxpayer would no longer fund round-the-clock security for the princesses, now 37 and 35.
Princess Beatrice And Eugenie Left Exposed
At the time, the move was framed as part of wider cost-cutting, but royal watchers now say it also exposed how Charles' strained relationship with his younger brother – who was then facing mounting scrutiny over his conduct – stretches back years.
"Charles was fully aware of the impact," a royal insider said.
"Removing Beatrice and Eugenie's security wasn't just about saving money – it was aimed squarely at Andrew.
"He took it very personally, believing his daughters were being made to suffer for his own actions."
Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent, recalled Andrew's reaction vividly.
"I do remember him being very upset, affronted, insulted on behalf of his daughters by Charles's decision," she said.
Charles Freezes Out Scandal-Plagued Andrew
Other royal experts believe Andrew felt personally humiliated his children were stripped of protection traditionally afforded to senior royals.
Baroness Ayesha Hazarika, a commentator on monarchy and politics, said the move underlined how Charles was willing to sideline his brother.
"That certainly sent a signal to Andrew and it certainly sent a signal to the wider public that there was definitely a cooling in relations," she said.
Andrew, 65, has been engulfed in scandal since his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
He stepped back from public duties in 2019 and was later stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.
Though he remains Duke of York, he is no longer considered a working royal.
Charles has further curtailed his brother's role.
Charles' Tough Stand on Andrew vs. Rift With Harry
A discreet amendment to the law in 2022 limited the position of Counsellor of State – senior royals who can deputize for the monarch – to working members of the family.
The change effectively removed Andrew from the list, leaving him with little remaining influence at court.
"It was a very deliberate step," an insider said. "Andrew has been pushed to the sidelines and stripped of influence.
"Charles is sending an unmistakable message that there is no path back for him."
The king's tough stance on his brother contrasts with the painful uncertainty of his relationship with his younger son Prince Harry, 40.
Harry's Memoir & Netflix Attacks Deepen Rift With Charles
Harry has accused the institution of neglect and betrayal in his memoir Spare and his Netflix series with Meghan Markle, yet has expressed a desire to maintain ties with his father.
Valentine Low, a former royal correspondent for The Times, said Charles remains conflicted.
He added: "Prince Harry doesn't want to betray his father. Yes, he betrayed all those secrets as he wanted to let things out in is Netflix documentary and his book, Spare.
"Charles is primarily a father than monarch. It causes Charles immense pain that there is this huge rift in his family.
"He has said he doesn't want them to make his last years a misery.
"Charles will want to explore a reconciliation if this is what this is, and he's perfectly right to do so."