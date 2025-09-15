EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Has Targeted Scandal-Mired Brother Andrew's Children to Deal Disgraced Duke a 'Devastating' Blow

At the time, the move was framed as part of wider cost-cutting, but royal watchers now say it also exposed how Charles' strained relationship with his younger brother – who was then facing mounting scrutiny over his conduct – stretches back years.

"Charles was fully aware of the impact," a royal insider said.

"Removing Beatrice and Eugenie's security wasn't just about saving money – it was aimed squarely at Andrew.

"He took it very personally, believing his daughters were being made to suffer for his own actions."

Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent, recalled Andrew's reaction vividly.

"I do remember him being very upset, affronted, insulted on behalf of his daughters by Charles's decision," she said.