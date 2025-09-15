EXCLUSIVE: Sacked U.S. Ambassador's Secret Emails to 'Best Pal' Jeffrey Epstein Revealed In Full — Urging Pedophile to Fight for Early Release After Child Prostitution Charges
Peter Mandelson has been sacked as Britain’s ambassador to the United States after leaked emails revealed he urged Jeffrey Epstein to "fight for early release" when the financier was jailed for procuring a child for prostitution – and RadarOnline.com can reveal their full contents.
The 71-year-old former Labour grandee was dismissed on the evening of September 10 by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a day of mounting pressure over the correspondence
Disturbing Emails Revealed
Mandelson had conceded "very embarrassing" details of his friendship with Epstein were likely to emerge, while maintaining he had never witnessed wrongdoing.
In one email from June 2008, we can reveal Mandelson wrote to Epstein: "I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release, and be philosophical about it as much as you can."
The shamed politician added: "Everything can be turned into an opportunity, and that you will come through it and be stronger for it."
In another message, sent the night before Epstein was sentenced, Mandelson repeated: "You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can.
"The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are, and how strong."
The emails also show Mandelson providing strategic advice, citing The Art of War and urging Epstein to focus on "strategy, strategy, strategy."
One exchange suggests Epstein pressed Mandelson to approach "your guy" to speak with a "Mr Big" on his behalf.
His friendship with Epstein has been under renewed scrutiny since Democratic members of Congress released Epstein's 50th "birthday book," compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003, which contained a handwritten note from Mandelson calling Epstein "my best pal."
The revelations triggered outrage across Westminster.
A 'Weak Prime Minister'
Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, called the emails "sickening" and said Mandelson's role was untenable before his sacking.
"This is a weak prime minister, leading a government mired in scandal. The public deserves better," she said before Mandelson got the boot.
Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, demanded a civil service inquiry into breaches of the diplomatic code.
Several Labour MPs were privately furious at Starmer's decision to appoint Mandelson earlier this year despite his known association with Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 and released in 2009.
One MP said Downing Street had treated the scandal as "a silly Internet conspiracy," while another described it as a "boys' club mentality."
Gloria Allred, the U.S. lawyer who represents dozens of Epstein's victims, said Mandelson should testify before Congress.
"These women deserve answers about how powerful figures enabled Epstein," she said.
Peter Mandelson Goes Off On Reporters
At Prime Minister's questions before Mandelson was sacked, Starmer insisted the politician had been properly vetted and "full due process" was followed.
He described Epstein as a "despicable criminal who committed the most heinous crimes and destroyed the lives of so many women and girls."
Hours later, however, officials confirmed Mandelson’s dismissal.
Mandelson has previously denied having any business relationship with Epstein.
He admitted in a grilling ahead of his sacking to being "deceived by lies" from Epstein, and said the scandal was "like an albatross around my neck."
But he once told the Financial Times journalists should "f--- off" when he was pressed about his links to Epstein.
Epstein died by an apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting federal trial on child sex trafficking charges.
His madam, Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting girls for him to abuse.