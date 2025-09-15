EXCLUSIVE: Sacked U.S. Ambassador's Secret Emails to 'Best Pal' Jeffrey Epstein Revealed In Full — Urging Pedophile to Fight for Early Release After Child Prostitution Charges

The 71-year-old former Labour grandee was dismissed on the evening of September 10 by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a day of mounting pressure over the correspondence

Peter Mandelson has been sacked as Britain’s ambassador to the United States after leaked emails revealed he urged Jeffrey Epstein to "fight for early release" when the financier was jailed for procuring a child for prostitution – and RadarOnline.com can reveal their full contents.

Mandelson had conceded "very embarrassing" details of his friendship with Epstein were likely to emerge, while maintaining he had never witnessed wrongdoing.

In one email from June 2008, we can reveal Mandelson wrote to Epstein: "I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release, and be philosophical about it as much as you can."

The shamed politician added: "Everything can be turned into an opportunity, and that you will come through it and be stronger for it."

In another message, sent the night before Epstein was sentenced, Mandelson repeated: "You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can.

"The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are, and how strong."