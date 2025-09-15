'We Can See You!' Taylor Swift Sparks Pregnancy Rumors By Sneaking In To Watch Fiancé Travis Kelce's NFL Opener Hiding Behind Giant Screen
Taylor Swift has sparked fresh pregnancy rumors by making a sneaky entrance to Travis Kelce's NFL season opener behind a giant screen.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music superstar, 35, was desperate not to overshadow the Kansas City Chiefs' star's return to action by making such a public arrival.
Hiding Something?
So to keep her attendance quiet, she slipped in out of sight from fans almost undetected, with footage later surfacing of her entering behind a screen.
Swift, who initially appeared to have skipped the game, was also not pictured watching on from her usual private suite.
However, the intense secrecy behind her arrival sparked conspiracy theories from fans, some of whom are convinced she's hiding a baby bump.
Conspiracy Theories
While others believe it may have been a security measure following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University last week. Swift has publicly expressed her support for the Democrats over the years.
A user wrote on X: "Is she pregnant? I know I shouldn't assume, but what else could it be? Maybe she broke a leg or something?"
Another agreed and put: "Guys, it's crazy, but what if she's pregnant?"
"She's pregnant, shotgun wedding incoming," a third predicted, citing the term for a wedding arranged quickly in response to a premarital pregnancy.
However, one countered by saying: "She probably has a new look for the album release."
While another claimed: "I think with everything going on right now, it's for safety and security reasons."
'Palms Were Sweating'
One user agreed with that take by commenting: "I think is for her safety.. y'all are reaching with those pregnancy rumors… God forbid a woman get some privacy."
Taylor, who was last spotted celebrating fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday at the end of August, announced her engagement to Kelce last month and sent the internet into meltdown, with her post on Instagram accruing over 37 million likes
Before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce, 35, opened up to Swiftie and Fox Sports host Erin Andrews about the details of his recent proposal.
"I gotta know... dry mouth, the nerves,' Andrews began on the FOX pregame show. "How rattled did you get when you proposed? I haven't even asked you this, by the way!"
"Umm... she can tell that story," Kelce replied, laughing. "The palms were definitely sweating, I was definitely... I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there.
"But it's just been an exciting ride, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."
After arriving in secret, Swift witnessed an Arrowhead defeat for the very first time as Kelce and the Chiefs were beaten by the Eagles again.
Seven months on from their drubbing at the Super Bowl, Kansas City suffered a narrower 20-17 loss to go 0-2 this season, following last week's opening defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.