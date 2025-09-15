'I Worked for the British Royal Family — When You Embarrass Them, They Erase You'
A former royal employee revealed the famous family deals with "embarrassment, controversy, and perceived betrayal," not through shouting or engagement, but through total erasure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That is the fate that is now facing Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, after the Duke of Sussex's inflammatory comments following his long-sought-after meeting with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months.
Like They 'Never Existed'
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter worked for Princess Michael of Kent. She is the wife of Prince Michael, her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin. Shuter saw firsthand how the family dealt with her after she was caught up in a whirlwind of global controversy, after allegedly making a racist remark at a New York restaurant in 2004.
"The backlash was swift – and so was the Palace's response. There was no drawn-out debate. No PR war. She was quietly sidelined. Our working relationship ended. And the monarchy? It moved on as if the scandal – and she – had never existed," Shuter claimed on his Substack.
"That’s how the Royal Family handles trouble," he explained. "And that’s exactly how they’re handling Harry and Meghan."
'Considered Liabilities'
Shuter claimed about Harry, 40, and Markle, 44, "They’re not being punished with public condemnation or angry statements. That would be too obvious, too emotional, too loud. The Palace prefers something far more chilling: silence."
"Harry and Meghan are no longer viewed as wayward royals in need of a time-out. They're considered liabilities. Risks. People whose next public move is as unpredictable as their last – and whose presence threatens the very thing the monarchy values most: control," Shuter noted about the controversial couple.
It comes days after Harry finally got a private meeting with Charles, 73, in London on September 10. The wayward prince was told to keep the contents of the sit-down private, but turned around and gave an interview to a British newspaper.
The Duke of Sussex said that his visit to the U.K. "has definitely brought" his hopes of returning home more often "closer.”
He added that “the focus really has to be on my dad" over the coming year.
Royal Reconciliation Merely a 'Dream'
After Harry and Markle dramatically quit their jobs as senior working royals in 2020, they went on to give salacious interviews that pained the family as not only "racist" but also cold and uncaring. The duke exposed intensely private secrets about various family members, including Charles, Queen Camilla, his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, in his huffy 2023 memoir, Spare.
While the queen initially responded to the couple's infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey by saying "recollections may vary," the family has not responded to any other claims made by the aggrieved duo.
"The Royal Family doesn’t issue cease-and-desist letters. They don’t send angry tweets. They simply stop talking about you. You become persona non grata – not in name, but in practice," Shuter claimed. "That’s why the dream of a royal reconciliation is just that – a dream."
'My Conscience Is Clear'
In Harry's interview following his meeting with his father, the duke defended airing his grievances about his family in such a public way.
“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," he sneered.
Harry went on to give a not-so-veiled threat, "You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth,” standing firm in his accusations. He doubled down, adding, "It is not about revenge; it is about accountability," regarding the unsavory claims he made about his family.
Shuter observed: "Harry and Meghan chose independence. That decision gave them freedom, money, and global platforms. But it also came at a cost: the loss of trust. And in royal life, once trust is broken, it’s never restored.
"The most powerful message the monarchy can send isn’t a statement. Its absence."
He claimed: "So don’t wait for a public apology or a royal embrace. The family won’t slam the door. They'll just stop opening it."