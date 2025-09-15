'I Worked for the British Royal Family — When You Embarrass Them, They Erase You'

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter worked for Princess Michael of Kent. She is the wife of Prince Michael, her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin. Shuter saw firsthand how the family dealt with her after she was caught up in a whirlwind of global controversy, after allegedly making a racist remark at a New York restaurant in 2004.

"The backlash was swift – and so was the Palace's response. There was no drawn-out debate. No PR war. She was quietly sidelined. Our working relationship ended. And the monarchy? It moved on as if the scandal – and she – had never existed," Shuter claimed on his Substack.

"That’s how the Royal Family handles trouble," he explained. "And that’s exactly how they’re handling Harry and Meghan."