EXCLUSIVE: Diabetes-Hit Kathy Bates Reveals Family Horror at Heart of Her 100Lb Weight Loss — 'My Sister is in Peril'

The 77-year-old actress, best known for Misery and now the lead in CBS hit Matlock, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017.

She said the diagnosis spurred her to overhaul her lifestyle, determined not to repeat the fate of her father and grandmother, who both died from complications of the disease.

"People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic,'" Bates said in a new interview.

She added: "F--- you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes – my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril."

A source claimed: "Kathy is terrified over her sister's health, and it has just made her more determined than ever to continue her own health journey."