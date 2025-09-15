Twisted New Jersey Family of 3 Charged With Killing Man and Chopping Up Body With Chainsaw
A disturbing family affair.
A New Jersey father has been accused of shooting and killing another man, and then getting his wife and son to help him dispose of the body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to law enforcement officials, the victim's body was chopped up using a chainsaw.
What Happened To The Victim?
Everton Thomas, 41, his wife, Sherrie Parker, also 41, and their son Deshawn Thomas, 22, are now charged with their part in the killing of Harold Miller, 48.
According to police, Miller was playing cards at a friend’s house in Camden on June 12. He is then believed to have left the home and entered the Miller residence, according to cell phone tracking device; however, investigators do not know why Miller visited the Thomas home.
Surveillance footage from outside the home confirmed Miller entered the residence at around 11:30 a.m., but a gunshot was heard from inside soon after. Miller was not seen again, and two days later, a missing person report was filed.
Details Of A Grisly Crime
Following the alleged shooting, Parker and Deshawn are believed to have bought a chainsaw, as well as containers, trash bags, and other cleaning supplies.
Other surveillance video showed Everton and his son hauling heavily loaded trash bags to dumpsters. And one witness, who lived with the Thomases, claimed Deshawn confessed to him that his dad asked for help to "chop up" a body, according to a report.
Everton also prevented people living in the home with the family from entering the basement; the same witness claimed Parker told him, "a wife got to do what she’s got to do," and that she was not "giving up her husband."
When Camden police searched the residence on June 20, they noticed bloodstains and discovered Everton had a loaded gun.
Attempting To Flee
Despite not being charged, Everton attempted to escape to Canada, but he was busted and arrested on Monday, September 15, at the Port of Buffalo after crossing the border.
He is now being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, and tampering with physical evidence in the fourth degree.
Meanwhile, his wife and son are each charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, prosecutors said.
Miller's remains have not been found by police.
Self-Defense?
Following his arrest, many users on social media pondered if the family could claim self-defense, as Miller was captured entering the home.
One person said: "It seems like they should have at least tried the self-defense argument. They have video of the victim coming into their home, and could have easily just said he tried to rob them."
Another added: "Any chance this family can just say they were defending themselves?"
According to police, Everton is being held at a correctional facility in New York, pending extradition to New Jersey. As for Parker and they are awaiting trial at the Camden County Correctional Facility.