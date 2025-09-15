Ben Shapiro Vows Never to Perform Outdoor Appearances Again After Charlie Kirk's Assassination Saying 'There Are Too Many Vantage Points'

Kirk was relaying his perspective on the prevalence of transgender shooters in America when he was fatally shot in the neck from long range last Wednesday during a talk at Utah Valley University campus.

Shapiro said: "I've told my security team I will never again do an outdoor event.

"It's not possible because there are too many vantage points, there are too many overlooks."

Shapiro said it had become apparent to him that certain political figures would be targeted now and into the future.

But this doesn't mean he plans to stop touring or speaking about his beliefs publicly.

In fact, he assured supporters he plans to ramp up his appearances at college campuses across America.