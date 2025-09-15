Your tip
Charlie Kirk

Ben Shapiro Vows Never to Perform Outdoor Appearances Again After Charlie Kirk's Assassination Saying 'There Are Too Many Vantage Points'

picture of Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk
Source: @benshapiro/@charliekirk/Youtube

Ben Shapiro will no longer perform outdoor events following the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Ben Shapiro has vowed to never perform an outdoor event again following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the right-wing commentator, 41, believes there are "too many vantage points" to ensure his safety and fears a repeat of his friend's fatal shooting.

No More Outdoor Events

Photo of Ben Shapiro
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has vowed to continue his talks at universities, as long as they're inside.

Kirk was relaying his perspective on the prevalence of transgender shooters in America when he was fatally shot in the neck from long range last Wednesday during a talk at Utah Valley University campus.

Shapiro said: "I've told my security team I will never again do an outdoor event.

"It's not possible because there are too many vantage points, there are too many overlooks."

Shapiro said it had become apparent to him that certain political figures would be targeted now and into the future.

But this doesn't mean he plans to stop touring or speaking about his beliefs publicly.

In fact, he assured supporters he plans to ramp up his appearances at college campuses across America.

'Too Many Vantage Points'

Picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Shapiro will no longer perform outdoor events like the one that saw Kirk assassinated.

He explained: "I'm sure that I am not the only one this year, because if what Charlie died for means anything, it means that we have to keep actually going into these spaces and having these debates.

"But it's going to change the nature of security just the same as when it came to airports. 9/11 changed the nature of security."

Shapiro said extremists were trying to pressure conservatives like himself to stop speaking out about matters important to them, and that in doing so, they would "be safe."

He said: "If you speak out politically, there's a good shot that some unhinged actor is going to take that as a threat and then come and try and kill you.

Copycat Attack

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Shapiro fears he may be targeted like his late friend, Kirk.

"We now know that people are legitimately targeting folks for death at these events. We're going to have to contain the environment an awful lot more.

"I just don't think from a safety and security point of view that's even remotely possible anymore."

Authorities said at a press conference that shooter Tyler Robinson will face the death penalty if convicted.

Shapiro first met Kirk when he was just 18 years old and had just founded Turning Point USA.

Even then, he knew Kirk was destined for big things within the conservative movement.

Source: @benshapiro/X

Shapiro paid tribute to Kirk shortly after his death.

The pair maintained a relationship, and Shapiro last appeared on Kirk's podcast just days before his death.

"I've had 24/7 security for a decade," Shapiro added.

"I've spoken at a lot of college campuses. I never, honest to God, thought that we were going to get to this point."

Speaking about Kirk's death, Shapiro wrote on X: "It was a privilege to watch this principled man stand up for his beliefs.

"Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today.

"It is unimaginable to write these words."

