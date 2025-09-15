Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > news

Odds for Life Existing on Other Planets Skyrockets After a NASA Rover Unearthed New Evidence on Mars

Photo of Perseverance rover selfie on Mars
Source: NASA.GOV

A NASA rover has uncovered evidence increasing the likelihood of life on other planets.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Freshly uncovered evidence collected by a NASA rover tasked with exploring Mars has skyrocketed the possibility of life existing on other planets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mars rover Perseverance collected samples of potential "evidence of ancient microbial life" while roaming an ancient dry riverbed in the Jezero Crater.

Article continues below advertisement

Mars Rover Collects Potential 'Evidence of Ancient Microbial Life'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of a NASA Mars rover
Source: MEGA

Mars 2020 Perseverance collected samples containing 'potential biosignatures' last year.

The rover reportedly collected the sample "Sapphire Canyon" containing "potential biosignatures" from a rock dubbed "Cheyava Falls" last year.

While discussing the bizarre seed and pollen-shaped samples collected from the Red Planet, NASA associate administrator Nick Fox said: "This is the kind of signature that we would see that was made by something biological."

A "potential biosignature" refers to a substance that may have a biological origin but requires additional testing to determine whether or not there are signs of life.

Article continues below advertisement

Perseverance's Samples Require Additional Testing

Photo of Cheyava Falls
Source: NASA.GOV

The samples required additional testing to determine whether or not it's evidence of life on the Red Planet.

Scientists were said to be considering several explanations for the sample. One theory suggested the "leopard-like spots" observed on Cheyava Falls could point to signs of chemical reactions supporting microbial life billions of years ago.

Researcher Joel Hurowitz noted the testing process is crucial, even in cases when samples appeared "biological" on the surface.

Hurowitz explained: "That's part of the reason why we can’t go so far as to say, 'A-ha, this is proof positive of life.'

"All we can say is one of the possible explanations is microbial life, but there could be other ways to make this set of features that we see."

The sample has reportedly been bundled and stored while Perseverance continued its mission.

Article continues below advertisement

NASA Official Calls Perseverance Samples a 'Groundbreaking Discovery'

Photo of Mars landscape taken by Perseverance
Source: MEGA

NASA official Sean Duffy declared the sample 'the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars.'

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy declared Perseverance's discovery "the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars."

Duffy said: "This finding by Perseverance, launched under President Trump in his first term, is the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars. The identification of a potential biosignature on the Red Planet is a groundbreaking discovery, and one that will advance our understanding of Mars.

"NASA’s commitment to conducting Gold Standard Science will continue as we pursue our goal of putting American boots on Mars’ rocky soil."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of boulder field on Mars' 'Mount Washburn' taken by Perseverance
Source: MEGA

Perseverance's mission is to search 'for signs of ancient microbial life, to advance NASA's quest to explore the past habitability of Mars.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Tyler Robinson

Inside Kirk's 'Assassin' Tyler Robinson's Spiral: How He Went From Being 'The Good Son' in an All-MAGA Family to 'Withdrawing' From Friends — and Why He 'Struggled With Life After High School' 

Photo of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, and Brittney Jones

Kelly Clarkson's Ultimate Betrayal: Late Husband and Her Assistant 'Got Smoldering Close' During Pandemic Inside Their Montana Ranch

According to the space exploration agency, Perseverance has been tasked with searching "for signs of ancient microbial life, to advance NASA's quest to explore the past habitability of Mars.

"The rover is collecting core samples of Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and soil), for potential pickup by a future mission that would bring them to Earth for detailed study."

Perseverance was launched on July 30, 2020, and landed on February 18, 2021.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, focus on Mars has increased significantly in recent years due to SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Musk, 53, has repeatedly shared his vision to "save humanity" by colonizing the Red Planet.

He recently warned Fox News' Jesse Watters: "Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun.

"The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.