Odds for Life Existing on Other Planets Skyrockets After a NASA Rover Unearthed New Evidence on Mars

The Mars rover Perseverance collected samples of potential "evidence of ancient microbial life" while roaming an ancient dry riverbed in the Jezero Crater.

Freshly uncovered evidence collected by a NASA rover tasked with exploring Mars has skyrocketed the possibility of life existing on other planets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A "potential biosignature" refers to a substance that may have a biological origin but requires additional testing to determine whether or not there are signs of life.

While discussing the bizarre seed and pollen-shaped samples collected from the Red Planet, NASA associate administrator Nick Fox said : "This is the kind of signature that we would see that was made by something biological."

The rover reportedly collected the sample "Sapphire Canyon" containing "potential biosignatures" from a rock dubbed "Cheyava Falls" last year.

The samples required additional testing to determine whether or not it's evidence of life on the Red Planet.

Scientists were said to be considering several explanations for the sample. One theory suggested the "leopard-like spots" observed on Cheyava Falls could point to signs of chemical reactions supporting microbial life billions of years ago.

Researcher Joel Hurowitz noted the testing process is crucial, even in cases when samples appeared "biological" on the surface.

Hurowitz explained: "That's part of the reason why we can’t go so far as to say, 'A-ha, this is proof positive of life.'

"All we can say is one of the possible explanations is microbial life, but there could be other ways to make this set of features that we see."

The sample has reportedly been bundled and stored while Perseverance continued its mission.