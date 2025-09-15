EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton 'Facing Extreme Pressure and Shame' After His Gushing Note Praising Jeffrey Epstein's 'Childlike Curiosity' Emerges — And How 'The Shame Never Stops' for His Long-Suffering Wife Hillary

The grim tome, now in the hands of the House Oversight Committee, includes drawings, photos, and tributes from Epstein's network of friends, among them politicians, celebrities, and business figures.

Clinton's short entry was released on September 8, the same day an alleged Donald Trump note to Epstein showing a naked woman's body was published.

Clinton wrote to Epstein in his distinctive scrawl: "It's reassuring, isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible word), and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."

A Democratic source said about the letter: "The shame never stops for Hillary. Each time Epstein's name resurfaces, she's dragged back into Bill's messes.

"It is crushing pressure on her."