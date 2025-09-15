EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton 'Facing Extreme Pressure and Shame' After His Gushing Note Praising Jeffrey Epstein's 'Childlike Curiosity' Emerges — And How 'The Shame Never Stops' for His Long-Suffering Wife Hillary
Bill Clinton is under renewed scrutiny after a handwritten note in which he praised Jeffrey Epstein's "childlike curiosity" was made public by U.S. lawmakers – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the release has left his wife, Hillary, once again engulfed in humiliation she "can never quite escape."
The 79-year-old former president's message was published for the first time this week alongside other material from Epstein's notorious 50th "birthday book," a collection compiled by the pedophile's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003.
Clinton's Connection To Epstein
What Did Clinton Say?
The grim tome, now in the hands of the House Oversight Committee, includes drawings, photos, and tributes from Epstein's network of friends, among them politicians, celebrities, and business figures.
Clinton's short entry was released on September 8, the same day an alleged Donald Trump note to Epstein showing a naked woman's body was published.
Clinton wrote to Epstein in his distinctive scrawl: "It's reassuring, isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible word), and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."
A Democratic source said about the letter: "The shame never stops for Hillary. Each time Epstein's name resurfaces, she's dragged back into Bill's messes.
"It is crushing pressure on her."
Another image in the tranche shows a cartoon of Epstein in 1983 handing candy to three young girls, juxtaposed with a 2003 drawing of him receiving a nude massage from topless women beneath his jet, nicknamed the 'Lolita Express.' The caption reads: "What a great country!"
Republicans have seized on the publication of the materials.
James Comer, the Republican chair of the Oversight Committee, said the cache, which includes 33,000 pages of documents, "shines light on a web of relationships" around Epstein.
Democrats countered that only a small portion of the papers provided new information.
Trump Is Also Connected To Epstein
Trump, 79, immediately dismissed the alleged birthday message attributed to him as fake and filed a $10billion defamation suit against the Wall Street Journal, which first reported its contents.
His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said: "As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.
"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."
Yet the Clinton letter, unlike Trump's disputed note, is unquestionably authentic.
Clinton has long said he did not know of the allegations against Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking.
Maxwell, 63, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's abuse of minors, organized the "birthday book" by requesting friends provide tributes. She bound them together as a gift in 2003.
Further controversy erupted over another entry – a photograph of Epstein with Mar-a-Lago member Joel Pashcow, joking about "selling" a woman to Trump for $22,500.
The woman, whose identity was redacted, called the entry "a disgusting and deeply disturbing hoax" through her lawyer.
Representative Robert Garcia, the Oversight Committee's Democratic ranking member, accused Trump of dishonesty.
"President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist," Garcia said. "Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth."
But the Clinton note remains perhaps the most damaging revelation in the Epstein book.
One longtime associate of the ex-president, who heaped shame on Hillary with his infamous Monica Lewinsky affair, added: "For Hillary, it's the shame that keeps returning. "She stood by him through scandal after scandal, and each time Epstein files drop, it all comes back. She never really escapes it."