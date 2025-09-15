EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'Dementia and Imminent Collapse' Being 'Fueled by Charlie Kirk Killing and Endless Jeffrey Epstein Scandal'
Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny over his mental fitness, with a leading clinical psychologist warning the president is showing serious signs of dementia and is on the brink of a "collapse" driven by legal defeats, the Charlie Kirk assassination and the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old Republican has long faced questions about his behavior, but experts now suggest the pressure of court setbacks, Charlie's killing and his handling of the Epstein files are a perfect storm accelerating his decline.
Staff Fears For Trump
Sources close to Trump say staff have grown increasingly worried about his outbursts and body language, while political observers argue his erratic response to controversy may signal deeper issues.
Clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal said: "First, from his malignant narcissism, that is a severe narcissistic personality disorder which results in Trump's lack of empathy for others, his compulsive lying, his criminal behavior."
The expert added he and fellow clinical psychologist Dr John Gartner have been chronicling Trump's "incipient dementia."
It comes as photos show dramatic changes in Trump from 2016 to the present.
He added the Epstein file scandal was a factor fueling Trump's "collapse."
Trump Facing Backlash
Trump's administration has faced furious backlash in recent months for failing to deliver on a promise to publicly release more files related to the investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
And Trump is now under renewed pressure over his links to Epstein after a lewd birthday card he allegedly sent the sex trafficker depicting well-wishes written around the outline of a naked woman were seen in a newly-released 50th birthday book handed to Epstein.
One longtime Republican insider told us: “The Epstein scandal is eating Trump alive. He can't stop lashing out about it, and every time he does it just makes him look more unwell. "
Combine that with pressure over his safety in the wake of Charlie Kirk's killing and you have a man who is collapsing in real time."
Right-wing champion Kirk, 31, was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on 10 September, 2025 as part of his American Comeback tour when he was shot.
Insiders his execution has sparked fresh fears for Trump over his safety after he survived two assassination attempts.
Segal has long been analyzing Trump's behavior alongside fellow psychologist Dr John Gartner.
Both argue that what once appeared to be personality-driven narcissism now looks like something more profound.
On his Shrinking Trump YouTube series, Segal highlighted Trump's tendency to blame Democrats and even Barack Obama for the Epstein case.
Segal said: "He blamed Obama for it even though Epstein was prosecuted during his term. I mean, it doesn't make any sense politically or even cognitively. I mean, what does it mean that it's a Democratic hoax?"
Recent legal setbacks have also fueled Trump's instability, the experts believe – and footage has recently come out showing the president's face drooping, just like someone suffering dementia.
The federal appeals court ruling against Trump's tariffs and the block on his attempt to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans were described by author Michael Wolff as "uh-oh moments" inside the White House.
Wolff recalled aides braced for "flip out time" – a phrase once used by Steve Bannon to describe Trump’s rages.
Segal added: "In other words, he's not going to take it professionally like, 'I took these actions on tariffs for the people, and if the courts don't think it's right, okay, I'll readjust. I'll do something else.' "No. No. No, no. He takes it as an insult, as a wound."
A senior political source echoed this, saying: "Every defeat cuts Trump deeper, and with his secret dementia, he just cannot cope rationally or mentally or physically anymore.
"These are narcissistic injuries that he simply cannot handle. The rage spirals, the paranoia increases, and those close to him are terrified of where it leads."
Segal concluded: "We know that he's losing ground terribly. We know that he's losing ground cognitively. There's a kind of race to see.
"Does he lose power before he becomes cognitively disorganized? If he continues to deteriorate, there may be a point where um he won't be able to serve at all. But we'll have to see."
The White House doctor, however, insisted in April that Trump is "exhibiting excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."