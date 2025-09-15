EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'At War' With Rod Stewart Over Wrinkled Rocker's 'Sick' A.I. Tribute to Late Black Sabbath Wildman
Ozzy Osbourne's grieving family have turned on Sir Rod Stewart after the veteran rocker unveiled what they branded a "sick" artificial-intelligence tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stewart, 80, has been using his hit Forever Young to honor Osbourne on his US tour, which began just days after the 76-year-old's death on July 22. But the performance has been accompanied by an AI-generated video showing Osbourne smiling and taking selfies in heaven alongside a host of other dead music stars, including Prince, Tina Turner, and Jimi Hendrix.
What Did Stewart Show On His Tour?
The footage, captioned as "eternal stars," during the tribute, has been played at arenas since Stewart's Charlotte, North Carolina, show on July 29. A source close to the Osbourne family claimed: "They think it is grotesque. Ozzy had only just been laid to rest, and here is Rod using a cartoon version of him in the clouds. It feels ghoulish, like he's cashing in on grief."
Another insider claimed: "The Osbournes have always respected Rod, but this has changed things. To see Ozzy lumped in with other dead stars in a tacky montage feels like a betrayal. They have no interest in speaking with him until this stops."
During the shows, Stewart has introduced the segment with a brief reflection. The Charlotte Observer reported the rocker told fans: "Very sad. A lot of those people died 'cause of drugs. I'm still here, though!"
His words, paired with the AI images of Osbourne and others, drew a mixed response from audiences online, with some calling it moving, others branding it disrespectful.
Sharon Osbourne, 72, who organized her husband's private funeral on the family's Buckinghamshire estate, has not commented publicly on Stewart's tributes. But friends claim she was "appalled" when she first saw clips of them circulating on social media.
One family confidant said: "Sharon feels it mocks Ozzy's memory. They would never use Rod's image in that way. It's about respect."
Osbourne's children, Aimee, 41, Jack, 39, and Kelly, 40, are also said to be furious.
Is It Legal?
A family friend explained: "They're devastated and feel their dad deserves dignity, not to be turned into some AI meme. To them, it crosses every line."
Legal experts have raised questions about the use of AI likenesses of the dead without the consent of the estates. Intellectual property barrister Mark Engelman said: "There are a number of legal issues which arise from the inclusion of images of dead personalities. The estates of the dead artists might well consider claims that even dead artists, like dead trademarks, retain a goodwill associated with their names and images."
Stewart's montage features likenesses of Prince, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael, Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Aaliyah, Tupac Shakur, and XXXTentacion.
Families of some, including Tupac's stepbrother Mopreme Shakur and XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard, have said they were comfortable with the inclusion.
Blogger Sloane Steel, whose post from a Stewart concert in Alabama sent the Osbourne tribute footage viral, later wrote on Substack: "I shouldn't have posted this video making fun of an old man trying to pay tribute to some of his friends. I'm sure he had no ill intent behind this. But AI is an insidious beast. And this kind of soulless maudlin slop is the most offensive form of AI 'art.'"
Stewart, who once performed alongside Osbourne at Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee in 2002, paid tribute on social media after Osbourne's death, writing: "Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there – later rather than sooner."