EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'At War' With Rod Stewart Over Wrinkled Rocker's 'Sick' A.I. Tribute to Late Black Sabbath Wildman

Stewart, 80, has been using his hit Forever Young to honor Osbourne on his US tour, which began just days after the 76-year-old's death on July 22. But the performance has been accompanied by an AI-generated video showing Osbourne smiling and taking selfies in heaven alongside a host of other dead music stars, including Prince , Tina Turner , and Jimi Hendrix .

Ozzy Osbourne 's grieving family have turned on Sir Rod Stewart after the veteran rocker unveiled what they branded a "sick" artificial-intelligence tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stewart has been paying tribute to Osbourne on his tour in the most bizarre way.

The footage, captioned as "eternal stars," during the tribute, has been played at arenas since Stewart's Charlotte, North Carolina, show on July 29. A source close to the Osbourne family claimed: "They think it is grotesque. Ozzy had only just been laid to rest, and here is Rod using a cartoon version of him in the clouds. It feels ghoulish, like he's cashing in on grief."

Another insider claimed: "The Osbournes have always respected Rod, but this has changed things. To see Ozzy lumped in with other dead stars in a tacky montage feels like a betrayal. They have no interest in speaking with him until this stops."

During the shows, Stewart has introduced the segment with a brief reflection. The Charlotte Observer reported the rocker told fans: "Very sad. A lot of those people died 'cause of drugs. I'm still here, though!"

His words, paired with the AI images of Osbourne and others, drew a mixed response from audiences online, with some calling it moving, others branding it disrespectful.