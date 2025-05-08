Elon's Life On MARS Plan: Musk Wants Humans on Red Planet in 2029 — After Billionaire Claimed Everything On Earth Will Be 'Destroyed By The Sun'
Elon Musk wants to put humans on Mars by 2029, RadarOnline.com can reveal. And NASA could give him the resources needed to make that a reality.
It could be just in time if the Space X founder is right about the end of the Earth as we know it.
The newly released 2026 budget proposal from Donald Trump would increase funding for Mars-related projects by $1 billion. It would also pay for the launches.
That would align with Musk, who has announced that his SpaceX Starship rocket will be ready to lift off by the end of next year.
According to the company, the Starship rocket represents a "fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."
The goal is to be able to transport up to 100 people at a time on long-duration, interplanetary flights.
If everything goes according to plan, the 53-year-old has indicated manned missions to the Red Planet could be possible by the end of the decade.
Go For Launch
Next year and 2028 are the soonest time frames when Earth and Mars are closest, making them optimal years for launching missions.
The White House first hinted at the possibility of launches last month after President Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two nations indicated they will partner on a mission to Mars as soon as next year.
"We are evaluating every opportunity, including launch windows in 2026 and 2028, to test technologies that will land humans on Mars," said NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens.
Here Comes the Sun
Musk maintains we are in a race against time, and we need to colonize Mars before the Earth is completely destroyed.
In a recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, the mogul explained why it is so important to him to colonize Mars.
"Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the Sun," he said. "The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated."
According to NASA, our Sun will eventually run out of energy. When that happens, it will expand into a red giant star, which could become so large it engulfs Mercury, Venus and possibly Earth.
Granted, the space agency is pretty sure that the sun still has about 5 billion years or so before it starts to die out. But if you are Musk, why wait?
"The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason," Musk reasoned. "Whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper."
The Space X founder said making sure Mars can take care of itself is key to human existence.
"If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance," he said.