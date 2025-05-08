Elon's Life On MARS Plan: Musk Wants Humans on Red Planet in 2029 — After Billionaire Claimed Everything On Earth Will Be 'Destroyed By The Sun'

The newly released 2026 budget proposal from Donald Trump would increase funding for Mars-related projects by $1 billion. It would also pay for the launches.

That would align with Musk, who has announced that his SpaceX Starship rocket will be ready to lift off by the end of next year.

According to the company, the Starship rocket represents a "fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."

The goal is to be able to transport up to 100 people at a time on long-duration, interplanetary flights.

If everything goes according to plan, the 53-year-old has indicated manned missions to the Red Planet could be possible by the end of the decade.