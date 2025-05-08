Barack's Brutal Joke: Michelle Obama Reveals The CRUEL Remark Her Husband Made After Her Mother's Death — As Divorce Rumors Ramp Up

The former first lady and her brother Craig Robinson opened up about their mother's death during a recent episode of their IMO podcast.

Michelle Obama has shared the cruel joke husband Barack made to her following the death of her mother, Marian Robinson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the siblings neared the one-year anniversary of their mother's death, Michelle and Craig reflected on how her passing changed them.

But Michelle turned the cruel joke around on Barack and quipped back: "I told him, 'You're next up and Craig is next up.' I delegate that power to you."

"I was like, 'I'm not really ready to be next up.'"

She told her brother: "Barack was saying, you know, 'Well, you're next up.'

While discussing their mother, who died aged 86 on May 31, 2024, Michelle recalled a shocking comment Barack made to her shortly after.

Michelle noted: "That's really when you become an adult.

"It's when your parents are not in that spot of managing and maintaining. That's going to happen at some point where each of us, in our own lives, we become the parent, we become the convener, we become the glue."

Later in the episode, the pair said they had "big shoes to fill" after the deaths of their mother and father, Fraser C. Robinson III, who died in 1991.

The first lady added: "It's a major shift in your life. I don't care how old you get. Mom and dad are mom and dad.

"Even when I was taking care of mom, I still gotta listen to her. I can sort of boss her around, but in the end, she's my mother.

"There's a comfort level in that, knowing that no matter how wise or experienced I am in the world, mom always knew more."