Michelle Obama Faces Massive Backlash For 'Whining' About How EXPENSIVE It Is To Live In The White House And How She Had To 'Buy Her Own Food' — 'She Complains Nonstop'
Michelle Obama wasn't too happy living in the White House when her husband, Barack, was president, especially since she had to purchase her own food.
The former first lady dropped her true feelings about her previous lifestyle during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and listeners were livid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite being one half of the country's most famous couple during Barack's presidency, Michelle revealed during her chat that plenty of the expensive weren't really covered.
"It's expensive to live in the White House. Many people don't know, but much is not covered," she said. "You're paying for every bit of food you eat.
"You're not paying for housing and the staff in it but everything, even travel."
The 61-year-old said: "If you're not traveling with the president, if your kids are coming on Bright Star – the First Lady's plane – we had to pay for their travel to be on the plane."
Michelle – who is said to be have a net worth about $70million along with Barack – didn't exactly get much sympathy when her comments found their way to X.
One person raged: "I have never heard a first lady with so much disdain for the office of the President and for her own country," as another blasted, "They have no real conception of the word 'struggle' or ever experienced any type of real-life struggles like Americans are experiencing today."
A user said: "She can cry me a river," as one went off, "Michelle must hate herself! She is the most negative person in America."
Even former View personality Meghan McCain – who is no stranger to having an opinion about most things – was left with a bad taste in her mouth.
"It would be cool if Michelle Obama had literally anything positive to say about anything," she wrote.
The Obamas were believed to be worth just over a million dollars upon entering the White House in 2009, but saw their fortune increase to at least $70million by the time they exited in 2017.
Meanwhile, Barack and Michelle's former Martha's Vineyard summer home has hit the market for just under $40million.
The pair, along with their two kids Malia and Sasha, retreated to the 30-acre waterfront mansion, labeled the Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for numerous getaways before buying their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.
Barack and Michelle's are apparently making big changes all while rumors they are headed for a divorce continue to swirl – and they are said to be trying to hash out their issues in therapy.
Michelle even touched on her own therapy journey while on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?
"I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."
Amid the noise and drama, another source claimed Barack, 63, and Michelle are trying to figure out how to divide their wealth and $70million in assets if they do indeed split.
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," a source with knowledge of the reported chats said. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."