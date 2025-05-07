Michelle Obama Faces Massive Backlash For 'Whining' About How EXPENSIVE It Is To Live In The White House And How She Had To 'Buy Her Own Food' — 'She Complains Nonstop'

The former first lady dropped her true feelings about her previous lifestyle during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and listeners were livid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Obama wasn't too happy living in the White House when her husband, Barack , was president, especially since she had to purchase her own food.

Michelle had no problem at all sharing her issues with living in the White House.

"You're not paying for housing and the staff in it but everything, even travel."

"It's expensive to live in the White House. Many people don't know, but much is not covered," she said. "You're paying for every bit of food you eat.

Despite being one half of the country's most famous couple during Barack's presidency, Michelle revealed during her chat that plenty of the expensive weren't really covered.

The 61-year-old said: "If you're not traveling with the president, if your kids are coming on Bright Star – the First Lady's plane – we had to pay for their travel to be on the plane."

Michelle – who is said to be have a net worth about $70million along with Barack – didn't exactly get much sympathy when her comments found their way to X.

One person raged: "I have never heard a first lady with so much disdain for the office of the President and for her own country," as another blasted, "They have no real conception of the word 'struggle' or ever experienced any type of real-life struggles like Americans are experiencing today."