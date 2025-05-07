Tell-Tale Sign? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Look 'Awkward and Out of Sync' at the Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Met Gala appearance was more red flags than red carpet. The couple seemed to keep their distance while attending fashion's biggest night – and now experts are saying the space between them could spell trouble in their seven-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The couple, who have been married since 2018, appeared to keep their distance as they attended the fashion gala.

The duo, married since 2018 and parents to 3-year-old Malti, hit the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps hand-in-hand Monday night. The 32-year-old rocker opted for a high-neck cream blouse with a tie detail by Bianca Saunders, pairing it with black trousers topped off with a skirted waist Chopra, 42, turned heads in a black-and-white polka dot Balmain skirt suit, topped off with a dramatic oversized black hat.

Source: MEGA The couple's stiff red carpet poses had everyone talking.

Though Chopra and Jonas nailed the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, it was their stiff red carpet poses – not their outfits – that had everyone talking. One fan shared a photo of the couple holding hands but keeping their distance outside The Carlyle hotel on X before the event, claiming: "All that space… divorce soon come." Another pointed out how the two "didn't look happy."

Source: MEGA The body language expert said the two also could've been dealing with some separation anxiety from their daughter.

Body language expert Judi James further suggested their poses shifted away from being "romantic" to something that feels "more real." She told Daily Mail: "They look more like two stars that are married rather than a 'one unit' power couple here. Their poses look independent, less tactile and less flirtatious, maybe more grown-up." James also pointed out how the singer's facial expressions weren't filled with affection, adding: "Nick seems to have brought one facial expression with him here and it's a rather fierce, serious look, aimed at the banks of cameras with no sign here smiling or gazing at his wife."

She further noted how the couple's body language at the gala was a stark contrast to their first appearance together in 2017. James explained: "Looking back at this couple's Met body language from their first appearance in 2017 it's easy to see that they missed a beat this year in terms of their signature sensual, fun posing. "This outing looked self-conscious and rather awkward with a lack of any easy-going co-ordination or synchronization."

According to James, several factors may have contributed to this shift – including Chopra's outfit. She noted how Chopra's voluminous Dior-style skirt seemed to initially make Jonas nervous, but as the outfit settled into a narrower shape, he became more comfortable – even closing the distance by standing closer and kissing her in front of cameras. James also said Jonas struggled with his wife's oversized hat during their pose, as it overshadowed him and forced him to duck, suggesting they hadn't rehearsed their "couples posing" beforehand.

Source: MEGA Several factors may have contributed to this shift – including Chopra's outfit.

The pair also could have been facing a bit of separation anxiety as parents to a young child, contributing to their tense moments. James elaborated: "Nick spoke about checking up on their small daughter throughout the night and some of this visual tension from their body language could possibly be put down to a very relatable form of first-time parent's separation anxiety."

The duo's 2025 Met Gala appearance comes after 2022 divorce rumors, particularly when Chopra removed her husband's last name from social media profiles. Chopra later denied the speculation in a Vanity Fair interview – calling the public scrutiny a "professional hazard" and downplaying the noise. She said: "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.

"It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. "I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that."

Source: MEGA Chopra previously squashed divorce rumors after fans noticed clues on social media.