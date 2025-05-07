Tom Brady Reveals The Massive 'F--- Up' He Made With His Three Kids Following Brutal Gisele Bündchen Divorce — 'We're Not Perfect Parents'
Tom Brady has dubbed his Netflix comedy roast a "f--k up" as jibes surrounding his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen impacted their kids.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former NFL superstar "laughed his way through" the special, but his mood turned sour after meeting his three children afterwards.
Top comics repeatedly taunted Brady about his ex-wife, the mother of two of his three kids, dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom she's recently had her own baby with.
And despite getting a thrill from the harsh jokes, Brady admits it was a parenting "f--k up" when asked if he regretted taking part in the show.
He said: "It was tough on my kids for sure.
"You don't know what to expect, and I love laughing at myself, it felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I'll actually love it.
"If people make fun of you, then I know I'm good with them. And I don't take myself too serious, but I do understand that for my kids, that was really hard."
Brady then turned somber as he added: "There are some things as a parent you f--k up and you don't realize until after.
"We're not perfect parents. There's no perfect manual for it, and you have to evaluate yourself as a parent too, all the time.
"So even though I really enjoyed the show and the performances were incredible – and when you were in that moment, in that theatre that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy.
"We got done and everybody was on cloud nine. And that moment I'll never forget. And I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I felt like a stake through the heart – and understandably.
"They're protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. 'What was the point of that? Why did you do that?' You live and you learn.”
Comedian Nikki Glaser was one of the comics who took down the seven-times Super Bowl winner star during the live broadcast of The Roast of Tom Brady last June.
She joked: "How much would it suck for Tom... just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend could beat your a-- while eating hers?"
Her other jabs included: "Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying 'yes' to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'"
She added: "You have seven rings... well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back."
Bündchen, 44, was also reportedly fuming at being targeted on the show.
A source said: "As always, Gisele's priority is to support her children, who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."
Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before they split in October 2022, midway through the star's final season as an NFL player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They share two kids together — son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivien, 12. Brady has another son, Jack, from a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Brady is still believed to be single since his split with Bündchen and dating "casually."