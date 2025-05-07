WWE Child Porn Scandal: Star Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese Arrested After He Tried to Buy Material on The Dark Web, Prosecutors Allege

Michael Droese, who wrestled under the name Duke "The Dumpster" Droese, is facing one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee.

A former WWE wrestler who was also an elementary school teacher for students with learning disabilities has been arrested after he tried to buy child pornography, RadarOnline.com can report.

He was a member of the WWE in the mid 90s.

"This charge became aggravated because Mr. Droese intended to purchase the child sexual assault material."

In a release, Stanford explained: "Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is the name of Tennessee's law prohibiting child sexual assault material, in all its forms.

That transaction was flagged and terminated by the company, which then contacted FBI officials.

According to Chris Stanford, District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District in the state, Droese, 56, allegedly attempted to buy child pornography from the dark web using his Coinbase account.

'The Dumpster' handed 'Triple H' his first ever loss.

Purchasing child sexual assault material in Tennessee is an aggravated crime because, according to Stanford, "the money used to purchase the material is what continues to make child sexual assault material profitable for criminal enterprises produce it and sell it across the world."

However, he continued: "Because Mr. Droese was unsuccessful in securing the child sexual assault material he intended to purchase, the charge becomes a Criminal Attempt.

"Thus, the decision was made to charge one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - a Class D Felony in the State of Tennessee that carries a possible sentence of two to four years."

Stanford said Droese surrendered peacefully to the Warren County Sheriff's Department, where he was booked on the charges and released upon making bond.

He is due back in court at the end of this month.