'WWE' Legend Triple H Announces His In-Ring Retirement, Claims He'll 'Never Wrestle Again' After Health Scare

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take on Friday, Triple H broke the news that he's done with fighting in the ring. The 52-year-old WWE legend, whose real name is Paul Levesque, claims that he "will never wrestle again."

"First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he joked.

Triple H rose to fame after co-founding the Generation X stable of WWF during the "Attitude Era," where H and several other wrestlers would use dangerous props such as tasers and blunt tools to bring an edge to the wrestling scene in the early '90s.