Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

'WWE' Legend Triple H Announces His In-Ring Retirement, Claims He'll 'Never Wrestle Again' After Health Scare

By:

Mar. 25 2022, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Triple H is one of the biggest names from professional wrestling, having been part of WWE since 1995. Now, the five-time Intercontinental Champion is saying he'll never fight on the inside of the ropes again after his recent health scare last September.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Mega

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take on Friday, Triple H broke the news that he's done with fighting in the ring. The 52-year-old WWE legend, whose real name is Paul Levesque, claims that he "will never wrestle again."

"First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he joked.

Triple H rose to fame after co-founding the Generation X stable of WWF during the "Attitude Era," where H and several other wrestlers would use dangerous props such as tasers and blunt tools to bring an edge to the wrestling scene in the early '90s.

Article continues below advertisement

The former wrestler claims that doctors have told him his heart was working at a fraction of full strength, and that he was at risk of "bad" heart failure.

"I was nose-diving and sort of at the 1-yard line of where you don't want to be really, for your family and your future," Triple H told Smith. "There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently."

"As far as in-ring, I'm done. I will never wrestle again."

Embedded Image
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Now the former WWF Champion is set to get cozy in his current position as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

His last match took place during an untelevised event in Tokyo back in June 2019. His last match to air on WWE was a month earlier against his longtime on-screen rival Randy Orton during the Saudi Arabian tour.

UFC Superstar Paige VanZant Signs With All Elite Wrestling After Surprise Appearance On 'AEW Dynamite'

Embedded Image
Source: Mega

Triple H is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history and many believe that his retirement truly means an end to an era of wrestling with many of the big icons of the Attitude Era either retiring, moving on to pursue careers elsewhere, or passing away.

WWE Legend Scott Hall Dead At 63 After Being Taken Off Life Support Following Surgery Complications

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.