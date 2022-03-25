'WWE' Legend Triple H Announces His In-Ring Retirement, Claims He'll 'Never Wrestle Again' After Health Scare
In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take on Friday, Triple H broke the news that he's done with fighting in the ring. The 52-year-old WWE legend, whose real name is Paul Levesque, claims that he "will never wrestle again."
"First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he joked.
Triple H rose to fame after co-founding the Generation X stable of WWF during the "Attitude Era," where H and several other wrestlers would use dangerous props such as tasers and blunt tools to bring an edge to the wrestling scene in the early '90s.
The former wrestler claims that doctors have told him his heart was working at a fraction of full strength, and that he was at risk of "bad" heart failure.
"I was nose-diving and sort of at the 1-yard line of where you don't want to be really, for your family and your future," Triple H told Smith. "There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently."
"As far as in-ring, I'm done. I will never wrestle again."
Now the former WWF Champion is set to get cozy in his current position as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.
His last match took place during an untelevised event in Tokyo back in June 2019. His last match to air on WWE was a month earlier against his longtime on-screen rival Randy Orton during the Saudi Arabian tour.
Triple H is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history and many believe that his retirement truly means an end to an era of wrestling with many of the big icons of the Attitude Era either retiring, moving on to pursue careers elsewhere, or passing away.
