EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth and Megyn Kelly In Attendance to Honor Late Conservative Activist Just Days After Assassination
Sept. 21 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Nearly 100,000 people have packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report, after the conservative supporter was shot and killed at a college rally.
Among the high-profile guests are President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth and many family and friends.
Inside Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service
The religious service kicked off with bagpipes and the singing of the National Anthem. Various religious and political leaders have already spoken.
President Trump landed in Arizona not long after the service began. The distinguished guests also included Megyn Kelly, Vice President J.D. Vance and Donald Trump Jr.
Dignitaries Speak
In a post on X, Musk said that he's "honored" to attend Kirk's memorial.
"Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling," he tweeted. "Honored to be here. All for Charlie Kirk."
Super Bowl Security
Security inside and outside the stadium is said to rival the preparation of a Super Bowl, a spokesman exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
"We'll be providing the same level of service that we provide for any other event. We'll have officers patrolling the area and monitoring everything from outside the stadium," Police Administrator Jose Santiago explained.
Santiago noted that the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been working with the Secret Service inside the venue. At the same time, the Glendale P.D. will coordinate with the federal law enforcement agency outside.
"We're going to handle this as we would any other major event," Santiago explained.
He added: "We obviously had a very successful Super Bowl when it was here, and we handle major events when it comes to concerts, sporting events, and that's basically how we'll handle this as well...the same kind of ordeal for us."
The stadium, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, hosted Super Bowls in 2023, 2015, and 2008. It also served as the kickoff venue for Taylor Swift's Eras tour in March 2023.
Security Outside
The Glendale P.D. is also high alert outside for anyone trying to disrupt Kirk's celebration of life, as one person already cruelly attacked a memorial to the late Republican crusader.
Mourners have continued to gather at Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix on September 13. The popular podcaster founded the conservative youth politics organization in 2012.
Fans left flags, flowers, photos, and other memorabilia in Kirk's memory. Still, a 19-year-old man was arrested for attempting to vandalize the site by kicking over vases and stomping on floral displays. Ryder Corral even wore a black shirt with the identical logo that Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, wore when carrying out the assassination.
The Assassination
Kirk was gunned down on Sept. 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.
That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.
Kirk was just minutes into his event when he was shot in the neck. The father of two was answering a question about transgender mass shootings moments before the incident occurred.