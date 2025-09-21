EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth and Megyn Kelly In Attendance to Honor Late Conservative Activist Just Days After Assassination

Security inside and outside the stadium is said to rival the preparation of a Super Bowl, a spokesman exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

"We'll be providing the same level of service that we provide for any other event. We'll have officers patrolling the area and monitoring everything from outside the stadium," Police Administrator Jose Santiago explained.

Santiago noted that the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been working with the Secret Service inside the venue. At the same time, the Glendale P.D. will coordinate with the federal law enforcement agency outside.