EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Cops on High Alert and Bracing for Charlie Kirk Funeral Chaos at State Farm Stadium — 'Same Ordeal' as Super Bowl Planning

President Donald Trump, a close friend and ally of Kirk's, will be in attendance, which means a significant Secret Service presence will be on hand at the event.

Santiago notes that the Arizona Department of Public Safety will be working with the Secret Service inside the venue. At the same time, the Glendale P.D. will coordinate with the federal law enforcement agency outside.

"We're going to handle this as we would any other major event," Santiago explained.

He added: "We obviously had a very successful Super Bowl when it was here, and we handle major events when it comes to concerts, sporting events, and that's basically how we'll handle this as well...the same kind of ordeal for us."

The stadium, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, hosted Super Bowls in 2023, 2015, and 2008. It also served as the kickoff venue for Taylor Swift's Eras tour in March 2023.