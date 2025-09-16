INSIDE SICKO'S MIND: Charlie Kirk 'Killer' Tyler Robinson's 'Motive' Revealed... as He Was Sick of Conservative Influencer's 'Hatred'

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson's justification for allegedly gunning down the Turning Point USA founder, 31, in front of thousands at Utah Valley University has been exposed. Authorities claimed text message exposed how Robinson justified the shooting, claiming "some hatred cannot be negotiated with," RadarOnline.com can reveal. At a press conference ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday, September 16, authorities announced Robinson, 22, was being formally charged with aggravated murder and prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray read a text message aloud from a conversation between Robinson and his roommate, Lance S. Twiggs, who he was dating. The roommate was said to be in the process of transitioning from male to female. Gray said the roommate told police after the shooting, Robinson sent a message saying to check under his keyboard, where a note was discovered reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it." In another message, authorities said the roommate asked Robinson why he did it, to which the suspect allegedly wrote back: "I had enough of his hatred."

Kash Patel Shares Tyler Robinson Text Message Discussing 'Motive'

Source: MEGA Patel also shared text messages from Robinson justifying Kirk's murder.

The press conference came after FBI Director Kash Patel shared insight into Robinson's "motive" and the investigation during a recent appearance on Fox News. He told Sean Hannity: "I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange, where the suspect specifically stated he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was gonna do that." Patel also shared text messages from Robinson justifying Kirk's murder.

Suspect Justifies Murder Because 'Some Hatred Cannot Be Negotiated With'

Source: MEGA Robinson allegedly said he would kill Kirk because 'some hatred cannot be negotiated with.'

Robinson was allegedly asked why he would want to kill Kirk if he had the opportunity, to which Patel claimed he wrote back: "Some hatred cannot be negotiated with." Patel also said the FBI and local law enforcement have conducted several witness interviews as part of the investigation which have "essentially admitted" to Robinson being the killer. While Patel aired the contents of Robinson's text messages, a psychiatrist dropped a bombshell "motive" explanation for Kirk's assassination.

Psychiatrist Suggests Bombshell 'Motive' For Tyler Robinson

A psychiatrist suggested Robinson's alleged motive may be more 'personal' than 'political.'

UK celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Raj Persaud reportedly suggested Robinson's motives could have been more personal and less political, despite conservatives claiming the suspected shooter was radicalized by the "far-left." Persaud said: "The public often thinks of these attacks as being well-planned and political in nature. But decades of the secret service's own research have shown that these people are often dysfunctional... individuals that are failing at life." As information trickled out about Robinson after his father handed him over to authorities on September 11, an unnamed family member claimed he became increasingly more interested in politics and left-leaning.

Source: MEGA Robinson is in jail without bail.

Bullet casings with anti-fascist messages inscribed on them were also recovered. Robinson was a 4.0 student and earned a $32,000 college scholarship, though he dropped out before finishing his degree. He went from pursuing an engineering degree to training to become an electrician, though a respectable career it was far from what he envisioned graduating high school. He retreated to gaming, social media and was romantically involved with his transgender roommate, according to Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

