'Emotionless Psychopath': Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Looks 'Remorseless' During First Court Appearance After Being Charged With Murder... as He Nows Faces Being Executed
Sept. 16 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, made his first court appearance, giving the world a better look at the man accused of assassinating the conservative firebrand in cold blood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robinson, 22, appeared virtually at the hearing on Tuesday, September 16. He stood still and emotionless as the formal charges were read against him, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and several other counts.
The former Utah State University student was wearing nothing but a bulletproof vest. Robinson was determined to be "indigent" and given a court-appointed attorney.
His next court date is September 29.
Death Penalty Case
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced he intends to seek the death penalty in the case. Robinson is currently being held in a Provo, Utah jail without bail.
During the press conference, Gray called Kirk's murder "an American tragedy."
"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas, and a search for truth, understanding, and a more perfect union. It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here," he added.
Kirk was shot while debating students on the Utah State University campus on September 10, as part of his fall American Comeback college tour.
Robinson Became 'More Trans-Rights Oriented'
Gray revealed that Tyler's mother, Amber, saw the surveillance photo released by the FBI and believed it was her son. She called the trade tech student to ask where he was, in addition to his location on September 10, when Kirk was assassinated. Robinson told her he had been at home sick both days.
Amber told authorities that "over the last year or so," her son "had become more political and started to lean more to the left."
She went on to add that Robinson "became more gay and trans-rights oriented," and that he began to date his roommate, "a biological male who was transitioning genders," referring to Lance Twiggs.
It resulted in tensions with his family, especially his conservative father, who had "very different political views" than his newly left-wing son.
In a conversation with his family before the shooting, Robinson accused Kirk of "spreading hate."
He later implied to his parents that he was the shooter and met with a family friend who convinced him to turn himself in.
Written Confession
Twiggs fully cooperated with authorities, and text exchanges were released where Robinson told him where to find his written confession in a note hidden under his keyboard inside their St. George, Utah, apartment.
After reading the note, the Twiggs texted back, "What?????????????? You’re joking, right????"
Robinson replied: "I am still ok, my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."
When Twiggs asked in shock, "You weren’t the one who did it right????" Robinson replied, "I am, I’m sorry."
He added how he'd been planning the shooting for a little over a week and told Twiggs his motive.
"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson claimed about Kirk.
Debating Trans Violence
Kirk had been highly critical of medications and surgeries being used on young people in recent years to help in transitioning, staunchly stating that it is biologically impossible for one to change genders physically.
The conservative firebrand was in the middle of a discussion on the subject when he was shot.
“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” a Turning Point USA event attendee at Utah Valley University asked.
"Too many," was Kirk's response.
The questioner said there had been "five" and conceded, "five was a lot," going on to ask Kirk how many mass shooters overall there had been in the U.S. in the past 10 years.
"Counting or not counting gang violence?" were the MAGA powerhouse's last words before the bullet pierced his neck.