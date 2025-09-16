'Emotionless Psychopath': Charlie Kirk Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson Looks 'Remorseless' During First Court Appearance After Being Charged With Murder... as He Nows Faces Being Executed

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, made his first court appearance, giving the world a better look at the man accused of assassinating the conservative firebrand in cold blood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robinson, 22, appeared virtually at the hearing on Tuesday, September 16. He stood still and emotionless as the formal charges were read against him, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and several other counts.

The former Utah State University student was wearing nothing but a bulletproof vest. Robinson was determined to be "indigent" and given a court-appointed attorney.

His next court date is September 29.