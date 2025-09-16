EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Spark Huge Fears for Careers and Personal Lives By Getting Back Together — 'They're Their Own Worst Enemies'

Their outing comes after months apart, and sources now claim Jada has moved back into their $56million Calabasas compound, ending years of an unusual marital arrangement that had them living in different homes.

"Jada's moved back into the Calabasas estate, even while keeping her Hidden Hills place," one insider claimed. "They're trying again, and the kids are delighted, but honestly, Will and Jada have a way of sabotaging themselves in this marriage. In a lot of ways, they are their own worst enemies, both personally and professionally."

The pair, parents to Jaden, 27, and Willow, 24, separated in 2016 but remained legally married. In 2022, their relationship was thrown into chaos when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars – an incident dubbed "Slapgate" that tarnished his Hollywood standing and overshadowed his career.

A year later, Jada confirmed they had been living "completely separate lives" for years. Friends claim loneliness has driven Smith back into the marriage.