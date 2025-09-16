Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Spark Huge Fears for Careers and Personal Lives By Getting Back Together — 'They're Their Own Worst Enemies'

Photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may become a couple again.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Will Smith's reunion with Jada Pinkett Smith has sparked alarm among friends and insiders, who tell RadarOnline.com the couple is risking both their careers and personal stability – with some saying they are their "own worst enemies."

The 56-year-old actor and the 53-year-old former Red Table Talk host, who have lived largely separate lives for nearly a decade, were recently photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, with the movie star carrying his wife's purse as they headed to their car.

Will And Jada Back Together?

Photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Will and Jada are believed to be getting back together.

Their outing comes after months apart, and sources now claim Jada has moved back into their $56million Calabasas compound, ending years of an unusual marital arrangement that had them living in different homes.

"Jada's moved back into the Calabasas estate, even while keeping her Hidden Hills place," one insider claimed. "They're trying again, and the kids are delighted, but honestly, Will and Jada have a way of sabotaging themselves in this marriage. In a lot of ways, they are their own worst enemies, both personally and professionally."

The pair, parents to Jaden, 27, and Willow, 24, separated in 2016 but remained legally married. In 2022, their relationship was thrown into chaos when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars – an incident dubbed "Slapgate" that tarnished his Hollywood standing and overshadowed his career.

A year later, Jada confirmed they had been living "completely separate lives" for years. Friends claim loneliness has driven Smith back into the marriage.

They 'Bring Out The Worst In Each Other'

Photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Will's 'loneliness' is said to be driving him back to his ex.

"Will is much more fragile than people realize," another source claimed. "Living alone in that huge house left him feeling cut off. Jada has a way of drawing him back, and friends worry he'll end up regretting it."

Critics of the couple point to past controversies, including Jada's self-confessed "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina, then 23, in 2016, which sparked accusations that she humiliated Will.

"Whenever Will starts to find his footing again, Jada seems to cut him down," one Hollywood source claimed. "Those around them honestly believe the two bring out the worst in each other."

"Many think it was Jada who egged Will on to slap Rock with her stony face at the Oscars, and they don't want her anywhere near him again."

All About Money?

Photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Sources believe the pair are sticking by one another due to money.

Yet Will appears determined for a reunion. He has told friends the years apart from his wife strengthened their bond and insists their renewed commitment is genuine.

"Will insists the time apart was actually good for them," one insider claimed. "He keeps saying they've figured out the secret to marriage, that getting through all the turmoil shows they can last."

Skeptics argue finances may be the real glue between the once-estranged pair. The Smiths' marriage has long been central to their public image, and insiders say splitting their joint empire – from properties to production ventures – would be messy and costly.

"It's obvious that staying together is simpler than untangling years of joint ventures," a source claimed, adding: "Still, Will and Jada won't ever frame it as financial."

Photo of Will Smith
Source: MEGA

Will's latest album crashed and burned.

Smith's professional struggles add to the concerns for his career. His 2024 album, Based on a True Story, sold just 268 copies in its first week in the UK and failed to chart in the US, with Rolling Stone dismissing it as "clunky" and "sullied" by the Oscars assault fallout.

Meanwhile, the Smiths have sold several homes, including a $12million Hawaii estate, and recently listed their Woodland Hills property for $2million.Despite this, Jada's friends defend the reunion.

"Jada has always been genuine," one source said. "Being separated from Will took a real toll on her – this reunion is about love, not finances. "The only question is whether it will stick."

