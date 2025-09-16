EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — 'Cynical' Reason Ben Affleck is Secretly Still Supporting Ex Jennifer Lopez's Kids

The 53-year-old actor and director and singing diva Lopez, 56, finalized their divorce in January, ending a high-profile reunion that reignited nearly two decades after their first engagement collapsed in 2004.

Ben Affleck is still quietly supporting Jennifer Lopez 's children following their divorce – but insiders claim his motives may not be as altruistic as they appear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lopez filed for divorce last August, citing irreconcilable differences, and since then, she and Affleck have publicly projected a united front for the sake of their blended families. But according to sources, Affleck's ongoing support for Lopez's 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, may be part of a calculated effort to keep the singer from turning their split into a damaging tell-all or exacting harsher terms in their settlement.

"Ben is making sure he's seen as supportive and still involved with the kids' lives," one source claimed.

They added: "It looks good, but it's also about keeping Jennifer from feeling like she needs to sting him after their divorce. He is still really scared she will go 'kiss-and-tell' on him in a book, documentary, or her music, and he thinks looking after her kids financially and emotionally is a way to get her to avoid going down that road."