EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — 'Cynical' Reason Ben Affleck is Secretly Still Supporting Ex Jennifer Lopez's Kids
Sept. 16 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck is still quietly supporting Jennifer Lopez's children following their divorce – but insiders claim his motives may not be as altruistic as they appear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old actor and director and singing diva Lopez, 56, finalized their divorce in January, ending a high-profile reunion that reignited nearly two decades after their first engagement collapsed in 2004.
Is Affleck Afraid?
Lopez filed for divorce last August, citing irreconcilable differences, and since then, she and Affleck have publicly projected a united front for the sake of their blended families. But according to sources, Affleck's ongoing support for Lopez's 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, may be part of a calculated effort to keep the singer from turning their split into a damaging tell-all or exacting harsher terms in their settlement.
"Ben is making sure he's seen as supportive and still involved with the kids' lives," one source claimed.
They added: "It looks good, but it's also about keeping Jennifer from feeling like she needs to sting him after their divorce. He is still really scared she will go 'kiss-and-tell' on him in a book, documentary, or her music, and he thinks looking after her kids financially and emotionally is a way to get her to avoid going down that road."
During their rekindled romance, dubbed "Bennifer 2.0," the couple often appeared with their children in tow, including Affleck's 13-year-old son, Samuel, from his previous marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, signaling a seemingly seamless blending of households.
From trips to theme parks to school events, photographs showed what appeared to be a warm rapport between Affleck and Lopez's twins. Insiders now suggest that the relationship has endured despite the legal end of their marriage.
"He keeps the line open, gives them support when they ask for it, and makes sure they feel looked after," another insider claimed. "He hasn't dropped out of their lives, and the kids understand he's only a call away."
The continued contact, however, is being viewed through a more skeptical lens by some in their circle.
Affleck Is "Keeping The Peace'
Our insider added: "Ben's smart. He knows if Jennifer ever wanted to write about what went wrong, she could. Keeping the peace means keeping himself protected."
This strategy mirrors the way the wider families have tried to manage the split. Those close to Lopez describe her as also remaining on good terms with Affleck's children, particularly Samuel, with whom she was recently spotted shopping in Los Angeles.
"Jennifer's always been a devoted mother," one acquaintance said. "She really invested time in Ben's kids, and she continues to do that."
On The Same Page?
Such civility stands in sharp contrast to the bitter fallouts often seen in Hollywood divorces. The long-running legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remains a cautionary tale of how custody fights and allegations can play out in public.
For Affleck and Lopez, the calculation appears to be to maintain a low profile and avoid a similar spectacle, even if, as some allege, there's a self-interested motive behind it. Professionally, both remain fully booked and busy. Affleck has a string of projects due in 2025, while Lopez continues to balance acting and music.
She has recently drawn praise for her role in the stage-to-screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. For now, observers say the détente is holding.
"They're all working to keep things measured and mature," a source claimed. "But Ben is fully aware of what could happen if Jennifer chose to open up."