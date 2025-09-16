EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Divorce Body Language' — How Groveling Royal is 'Finally Looking Like Himself Again' While Free of Meghan Markle as He Fights to Rejoin The Firm

He first visited Windsor Castle, where he laid flowers at the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, before attending the WellChild Awards at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel, where he mingled with celebrities and presented honors to young people with serious medical conditions.

"When Harry is with Meghan, he’s very conscious about looking after her," body language specialist Darren Stanton said.

"He wants to manage things and look out for her. But when he's on his own, there is such a massive shift in his internal emotion."

Stanton said Harry displayed "no blushing at all" on his U.K. trip – unlike his times with Markle – and was "a lot more animated with his hands; there are lots of open palm gestures."

He added: "When he's at the podium, his hands are open which means he's speaking authentically from the heart, with no nerves.

"When he's on his own, he doesn't have all these balls to juggle and he can relax."