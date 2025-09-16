EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Divorce Body Language' — How Groveling Royal is 'Finally Looking Like Himself Again' While Free of Meghan Markle as He Fights to Rejoin The Firm
Sept. 16 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fresh speculation about his marriage after body language experts suggested he appeared more relaxed and confident during solo appearances in the UK – with one source telling RadarOnline.com his demeanor is "proof" he is set to announce he is divorcing Meghan Markle.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex returned to Britain on September 8 for a short visit, carrying out engagements linked to charities he has long supported.
Body Language Expert Notes Shift in Harry Without Meghan
He first visited Windsor Castle, where he laid flowers at the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, before attending the WellChild Awards at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel, where he mingled with celebrities and presented honors to young people with serious medical conditions.
"When Harry is with Meghan, he’s very conscious about looking after her," body language specialist Darren Stanton said.
"He wants to manage things and look out for her. But when he's on his own, there is such a massive shift in his internal emotion."
Stanton said Harry displayed "no blushing at all" on his U.K. trip – unlike his times with Markle – and was "a lot more animated with his hands; there are lots of open palm gestures."
He added: "When he's at the podium, his hands are open which means he's speaking authentically from the heart, with no nerves.
"When he's on his own, he doesn't have all these balls to juggle and he can relax."
Insiders Say Harry Appears Happier Without Meghan
A separate source told us: "Harry's body language has set tongues wagging. He seems happier and freer when Meghan isn't around, and people close to him believe he's enjoying the sense of being himself again. It's fueling all these rumors that a split with Meghan may be made official."
The insider added the pair are "already living separate lives" and "are on the verge of announcing a split to the world."
Observers also noted moments of emotion in Harry during the WellChild Awards ceremony.
Stanton added: "Although he's confident, there were moments of poignancy when he spoke about how much has changed since he first became involved in the charity.
"Deep down he misses his family. He makes reference to family elsewhere in the speech."
Royal Estrangement Looms Over Harry's UK Visit
Harry, a patron of WellChild for 17 years, presented the Inspirational Child 4-6 Years award to Esmée, a premature baby who has endured 35 surgeries.
He told the audience: "More than ever, WellChild's mission must be our shared priority. Tonight, I'd ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work."
The scrutiny of Harry's solo behavior comes against the backdrop of his estrangement from the royal family.
Relations with his brother Prince William, 43, remain tense, and his father King Charles III, 76, only held a 55-minute meeting with him while he was in Britain.
Harry's Solo UK Trip Sparks Speculation
Harry and Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020, later moving to California and publicly criticizing "The Firm" in their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare.
Since then, the Sussexes' appearances together have often drawn intense commentary.
But this week, it was Harry's solo trip that grabbed attention — with speculation swirling that, away from Meghan, he has found himself again.
As one source told us: "He can only be himself without her – and it is written all over his face and in his body language."