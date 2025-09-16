EXCLUSIVE: Why Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Have Decided to 'Stay Together Forever' One Year After His Lovechild Scandal Rocked Their Marriage

In a statement shared on social media, the rocker confessed: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

The news threatened to end his 21-year marriage to Blum, 49, with insiders at the time claiming she was "devastated" and considering divorce.

"The betrayal almost shattered her," one insider claimed. "At first, Jordyn wanted to leave, but Dave pleaded for forgiveness, and eventually she decided to fight for their relationship. She's told friends their family was too important to lose."

The pair, who married in 2003 after meeting at a whiskey bar, share three daughters – Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11. Friends claim the girls were a decisive factor in Blum's decision to stay.

"Neither of them could bear the thought of breaking up the family," a source explained. "They love their children deeply and have always been very involved as parents. That's what kept them together through the ordeal."