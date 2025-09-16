EXCLUSIVE: Why Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Have Decided to 'Stay Together Forever' One Year After His Lovechild Scandal Rocked Their Marriage
Sept. 16 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have chosen to stay together despite last year's bombshell revelation the Foo Fighters frontman had fathered a child outside their marriage, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple has vowed to remain a family forever.
The 56-year-old musician shocked fans in September 2024 when he admitted he had welcomed a daughter with another woman.
Together Forever?
In a statement shared on social media, the rocker confessed: "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
The news threatened to end his 21-year marriage to Blum, 49, with insiders at the time claiming she was "devastated" and considering divorce.
"The betrayal almost shattered her," one insider claimed. "At first, Jordyn wanted to leave, but Dave pleaded for forgiveness, and eventually she decided to fight for their relationship. She's told friends their family was too important to lose."
The pair, who married in 2003 after meeting at a whiskey bar, share three daughters – Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11. Friends claim the girls were a decisive factor in Blum's decision to stay.
"Neither of them could bear the thought of breaking up the family," a source explained. "They love their children deeply and have always been very involved as parents. That's what kept them together through the ordeal."
The Rocker Is Said To Have Worked Hard For Forgiveness
Grohl's carefully cultivated "nice guy" image was badly shaken by his lovechild scandal. As frontman of the Foos and former drummer of Nirvana, he is one of rock's most celebrated figures, boasting 15 Grammys and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Yet his admission of infidelity "jarred with the stability fans thought they knew," a source told us. They claimed: "He immediately understood what was at risk. Dave knew he had made a huge mistake and that winning back trust might be impossible."
Since then, Grohl and Blum have been spotted rebuilding their life together. They attended Wimbledon this summer, marking their first high-profile appearance since Grohl's cheating admission, and were most recently seen at a Supergrass gig in Los Angeles.
"They seem back to being themselves," a friend said. "It looks like they've weathered the hardest part."
Blum, a producer and former model, has reportedly leaned on friends for guidance but ultimately made her own decision to stay.
"Friends urged her not to give up without trying," one source claimed. "Now she believes forgiving him was the right decision." Grohl, for his part, has emphasized how much family changed him.
'They're In A Good Place'
In one interview, he said: "I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply."
Despite the turbulence of the past year, insiders say the marriage has found new footing. "Right now they're in a really good place," one source claimed. "Jordyn has told friends she's committed to staying with Dave for the long haul. She believes the trust is back, and Dave has vowed not to take their marriage lightly again."