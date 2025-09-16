EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves and Artist Alexandra Grant 'Have Secretly Married' — 'She's His Rock and Helps Heal His Pain'

The pair, who first met at a party in 2009 and worked together on the book Ode to Happiness, were longtime collaborators before confirming their romance publicly in 2019. Now sources claim the couple, known for their low-key approach, have finally taken the next step.

"The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very discreet," one insider claimed. "They'd talked about it for years, but in the end they wanted something that was just for them. Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping it a quiet secret fits them perfectly."

Reeves, whose Hollywood career spans four decades, is best known for the John Wick and Matrix franchises, while Grant has built her reputation as an acclaimed visual artist and writer.

On red carpets she has spoken about feeling "confident" – both alone and alongside Reeves.