EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves and Artist Alexandra Grant 'Have Secretly Married' — 'She's His Rock and Helps Heal His Pain'
Sept. 16 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Keanu Reeves has married Alexandra Grant in a secret ceremony, sources have claim to RadarOnline.com – with friends adding the artist has become his rock and helped him heal from the tragedies that have marked his life.
The 61-year-old Matrix star and Grant, 52, quietly tied the knot during a European trip earlier this summer, insiders claimed.
A Wedding In Europe?
The pair, who first met at a party in 2009 and worked together on the book Ode to Happiness, were longtime collaborators before confirming their romance publicly in 2019. Now sources claim the couple, known for their low-key approach, have finally taken the next step.
"The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very discreet," one insider claimed. "They'd talked about it for years, but in the end they wanted something that was just for them. Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping it a quiet secret fits them perfectly."
Reeves, whose Hollywood career spans four decades, is best known for the John Wick and Matrix franchises, while Grant has built her reputation as an acclaimed visual artist and writer.
On red carpets she has spoken about feeling "confident" – both alone and alongside Reeves.
Grant Proves Stability For Reeves
A source said: "It's a stance that mirrors Keanu's famously understated and laid-back persona." Insiders close to the couple say Grant has provided the stability Reeves needed after years of grief.
In 1999, his long-term partner Jennifer Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter, Ava. The couple split soon after and two years later Syme died in a car accident at the age of 28.
Reeves has said: "I don't think you ever work through it. Grief and loss, those are things that don't ever go away. They stay with you."
Alexandra is a massive source of support for him," another insider said. "After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm. Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his anchor."
Grant Is Not About Hollywood
The pair, who divide their time between film sets and art shows, have also long supported each other's work. Reeves seeks Grant's opinion on scripts and often travels with her to exhibitions, sources claimed.
"He has total faith in her judgment," one insider said. "Whenever Keanu is weighing a project, Alexandra is the first person he turns to. And when she's showing her work, he's by her side supporting her. The support runs both ways."
Grant is described by friends as authentic and uninterested in Hollywood games.
A Huge Celebration In The Horizon?
"She has no interest in chasing fame," said a source. "Alexandra is genuine and grounded, and she's pushed Keanu to broaden his creative horizons. She was the one who urged him to try theater, which has been a big step for him."
Earlier this month, Grant confirmed their bond with a birthday tribute, posting a cake with 'Keanu' iced across it and writing: "To Keanu, I am so grateful for your love and partnership."
Those close to the couple say a larger celebration may still be on the horizon to mark their secret wedding.
"At some point they'd like to celebrate properly with family and friends," an insider claimed. "But right now they're wrapped up in that newlywed glow, and everyone can see their bond has deepened since making it official."