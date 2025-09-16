EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Redford's Tragic Family History: Movie Star Was Left Shattered After Death of Infant Son — 'People Think It's Been Easy For Me'

"People think it’s been easy for me,” Redford once told People. "It's so untrue." When he was just 11 years old, Redford was stricken with polio, forcing him to spend several weeks in bed.

He explained in the interview: "Before the Salk vaccine was discovered, what hung over your childhood was always the fear of polio because all you saw were people in iron lungs."

"I was around when the polio epidemic was still a threat ... so when Jonas Salk invented the vaccine, it was just earth-shat­tering news," Redford said in 2014, as he paid tribute to Jo­nas Salk in a docu­mentary.

In 1955, the Ordinary People director was hit with more pain as his mother, Martha, died from a hemorrhage at age 40.