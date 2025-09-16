Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's Road to Rock Bottom — 'The Wrestler' Star's Biggest Scandals Exposed... as He Celebrates 73rd Birthday Holed Up Alone in Beverly Hills Mansion

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Hollywood wild man Mickey Rourke has weathered many scandals before celebrating his 73rd birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Mickey Rourke has isolated himself in his Beverly Hills mansion, where he'll be celebrating his 73rd birthday on September 16 all alone after being hit with another scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-nominated actor's bad behavior has made headlines for years before he was recently booted off Celebrity Big Brother UK for using a homophobic slur against fellow contestant Jojo Siwa.

Rourke Kicked Off 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' Over Homophobic Remarks

Split photo of Mickey Rourke, Jojo Siwa
Source: ITV

Rourke was removed from 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' after using a homophobic slur against Jojo Siwa.

Viewers were horrified as they watched Rourke call Siwa, 21, a "f--" and claim he could "make her straight" before their time in the Big Brother house was over.

Rourke was instantly hit with backlash and removed from the show due to his "seriously unacceptable" behavior, which cost him a $650,000 payday.

The Wrestler star wasted no time hanging around the UK and retreated to Los Angeles with his tail between his legs as he faced intense scrutiny on social media.

Rourke's 1992 Spousal Abuse Arrest

Photo of Mickey Rourke and Carré Otis
Source: MEGA

Rourke was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse against Carré Otis in 1992.

While his dramatic exit from the reality competition show was the last scandal to be attached to Rourke's name, it's far from being the only concerning incident involving the actor.

Rourke made headlines in July 1992 when he was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse after he allegedly attacked his wife and Wild Orchid co-star Carré Otis.

Co-workers were said to be horrified when Otis showed up at a fashion shoot in Prague bruised and "beaten to a pulp."

One witness recalled: "She was beaten to a pulp. She said she had gone straight from the hospital to the plane.

"She had a huge lump on the side of her head, bruised and swollen lips, black and blue marks all over her body, and a huge gash on her leg."

The eyewitness said makeup artists had to "work overtime" masking Otis' injuries for the magazine shoot.

Despite the severity of Otis' appearance, Rourke was released after posting $50,000 and ultimately avoided any jail time when the charges were dropped.

While Rourke and Otis reconciled, the marriage didn't last, and they divorced in 1998.

Rourke's DUI Bust

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: Miami Dade County Jail

Rourke was busted for suspicion of driving under the influence in Miami in November 2007.

Rourke's next arrest came in November 2007, this time for driving under the influence.

The 9 1/2 Weeks star was driving a Vespa scooter when he was pulled over in Miami, Florida, after an officer saw him make a U-turn while stopped at a red light and swerve.

According to the arrest report, Rourke was said to be slurring his speech, had a flushed face, bloodshot eyes, and smelled like alcohol.

Then-51-year-old Rourke was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail after he failed several field sobriety tests and an alcohol breath test.

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was ordered to complete an online driving course in addition to paying a fine.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to pay a fine and complete an online driving course.

Despite getting off with what many saw as a slap on the wrist, Rourke insisted he "wasn't drunk" and slammed his arresting officer.

Rourke reportedly bashed the cop for being overweight and claimed he was "unfit for duty."

