EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's Road to Rock Bottom — 'The Wrestler' Star's Biggest Scandals Exposed... as He Celebrates 73rd Birthday Holed Up Alone in Beverly Hills Mansion

Viewers were horrified as they watched Rourke call Siwa, 21, a "f--" and claim he could "make her straight" before their time in the Big Brother house was over.

Rourke was instantly hit with backlash and removed from the show due to his "seriously unacceptable" behavior, which cost him a $650,000 payday.

The Wrestler star wasted no time hanging around the UK and retreated to Los Angeles with his tail between his legs as he faced intense scrutiny on social media.