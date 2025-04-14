EXCLUSIVE: The Child Abuse Heartbreak at the Center of Mickey Rourke's Tragic Downfall — And Why He'll NEVER Reveal His True Age

Rourke turned to reality TV as a last ditch effort to save his floundering career but did not last long. It was just the latest in a life of setbacks, which the Iron Man 2 star recently traced back to his childhood.

His father left the family when Rourke was around six. After his parents divorced, his mother married a Miami Beach police officer with five sons of his own. Rourke and two younger siblings moved with their mom to South Florida, where he suffered from abuse.

Rourke detailed his rough childhood in the book One Can Make a Difference: How Simple Actions Can Change the World.

He wrote: "My stepfather used to crack my head just because he felt like it. He was big, very big, and mean. And he was physically abusive to my mother.

"I hated the f---er for hurting her, for making her afraid. For years, I wanted nothing more than to take him down."