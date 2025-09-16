Hollywood's Most Bitter Divorce Explodes: Ioan Gruffudd Hits Out at Ex-Wife Alice Evans for Pleading Poverty When She's Splashing Out on Glitzy European Trips

Evans, 57, appeared via video and wants a judge to order Gruffudd, 51, to cough up more than the $1,500 he's paying in monthly spousal support.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband is seeking an extension of a restraining order to stop Evans from "stalking" him and trashing him and his new wife, Bianca Wallace, online.

Gruffudd, who appeared in person wearing a dark blue suit and tie and a light blue dress shirt, revealed that he's not only opposed to increasing the amount he pays his former spouse, but he wants to stop paying her altogether.