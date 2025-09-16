Hollywood's Most Bitter Divorce Explodes: Ioan Gruffudd Hits Out at Ex-Wife Alice Evans for Pleading Poverty When She's Splashing Out on Glitzy European Trips
Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd has accused his ex-wife, Alice Evans, of taking glitzy European vacations while pleading poverty.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Welsh actor's accusations come as the warring former couple locked horns in court on Monday in Los Angeles.
Court Battle
Evans, 57, appeared via video and wants a judge to order Gruffudd, 51, to cough up more than the $1,500 he's paying in monthly spousal support.
Meanwhile, her ex-husband is seeking an extension of a restraining order to stop Evans from "stalking" him and trashing him and his new wife, Bianca Wallace, online.
Gruffudd, who appeared in person wearing a dark blue suit and tie and a light blue dress shirt, revealed that he's not only opposed to increasing the amount he pays his former spouse, but he wants to stop paying her altogether.
'Far From Broke'
The actor, whose latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, has grossed more than $400million worldwide, intends to "request to terminate support based on Evans's continued violations of the restraining order," his attorney, Joseph Langlois, told Judge Michael Convey.
The judge scheduled a trial to be held over nine days from February 23 to March 6, 2026, when the restraining order, spousal support, and other issues between the ex-partners, who share two children, will be resolved.
Langlois also gave notice that he will call pregnant Wallace, 33, who was not in court on Monday, to testify about Evans' alleged harassment of Gruffudd and her.
Terminating Support
In the past months, Evans has filed court documents in which she claimed poverty.
She alleged she was so broke that she had to borrow money from friends and set up a GoFundMe account that raised $18,000 in donations.
Evans claimed that she and her girls – Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12 – were recently evicted from their Los Angeles home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.
She contended that she had to "burn through" her savings to pay living expenses and legal fees.
And she insisted Gruffudd, who married Wallace in April, can afford to pay more than the $3,000 per month child support and $1,500 spousal support he now pays.
But Gruffudd has fought his ex's cash demands and blasted Evans's claims in his own court filing.
In the documents, he claimed that she "purposely got herself evicted... intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."
Her motive, according to Gruffudd, was to "support her false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."
Gruffudd also maintained that subpoenaed bank records show that Evans is far from being broke.
Evans allegedly made more than $130,000 in 2024 and is expected to earn a similar amount this year — a claim that she called "false and misleading."
In one court filing, Gruffudd said he was "mortified" to have received "dozens of stressed messages from our minor children in which they have parroted Alice's false and manufactured claims of becoming homeless in the immediate future."
But Evans denied manipulating the children to send plaintive messages to their father.
"I absolutely did not ask the children to send messages to (Gruffudd) about our eviction and pending homelessness," she said in court filings. "The children are well aware of our financial distress and the eviction."