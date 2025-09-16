'NYPD Blue' Star Slurred Her Words and Was Unable to Walk in Dramatic Crash, Eyewitness Claims

Badalov previously claimed eyewitnesses saw the actress swerving in and out of lanes before running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.

Now he has filed new witness statements to accompany his ongoing civil lawsuit.

Radar has obtained court documents, including a witness statement from Amber Williams, who happens to work at a treatment facility for recovering addicts.

She noticed a woman in a black Mercedes "swerving throughout the streets and hitting the median located in the middle of the street on Venice Boulevard."

Williams said the driver of the black Mercedes continued swerving and eventually hit a motorcyclist that was stopped at the red light. That motorist was allegedly Badalov.