'NYPD Blue' Star Slurred Her Words and Was Unable to Walk in Dramatic Crash, Eyewitness Claims
Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Former NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney has been accused of "slurring" her words and having a "strong smell of alcohol" when she reportedly rear-ended a man, RadarOnline.com can report.
Dzhamal Badalov claimed Delaney crashed into him while he was stopped at a red light in November 2022. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles before allegedly making contact with his motorcycle.
Badalov previously claimed eyewitnesses saw the actress swerving in and out of lanes before running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.
Now he has filed new witness statements to accompany his ongoing civil lawsuit.
Radar has obtained court documents, including a witness statement from Amber Williams, who happens to work at a treatment facility for recovering addicts.
She noticed a woman in a black Mercedes "swerving throughout the streets and hitting the median located in the middle of the street on Venice Boulevard."
Williams said the driver of the black Mercedes continued swerving and eventually hit a motorcyclist that was stopped at the red light. That motorist was allegedly Badalov.
"Although the driver of the black Mercedes was not driving very fast, it did not look like she was trying to stop because I did not see her brake lights turn on," Williams' statement continued.
"I remember seeing the motorcyclist thrown off the motorcycle and onto the street. The driver of the black Mercedes remained in her car and tried to drive off. When the driver of the black Mercedes finally got out and stood beside her car, I noticed that she looked visibly intoxicated and I could smell alcohol.
"It was very clear to me that the driver of the black Mercedes was under the influence because at my job I am around a lot of recovering alcoholics and drug addicts, and the behavior of the driver of the black Mercedes was similar to that of an alcoholic."
Badalov sued Delaney in January 2024, accusing her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, California, before allegedly hitting his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection. He also claimed she fled from the scene.
The actress — known for playing Diane Russell in the ABC police drama — was slapped with a hit-and-run property damage charge, a misdemeanor, over the incident involving Badalov, who claimed she fled the scene.
That April, Delaney was given 50 hours of community service and instructed to complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program (MADD) as part of a 12-month diversion program.
Delaney's Denials
She was also ordered to stay away from Badalov and pay him restitution.
The television star was further told she must not operate a vehicle without a valid driver's license in her possession and liability insurance.
Delaney has previously asked the judge to toss the case and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
The actress appeared in 137 episodes of NYPD Blue and was nominated for three primetime Emmys for the role, taking home the statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1997.
She's also known for stints on Army Wives and All My Children.