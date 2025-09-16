EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen's Fresh Sex Shame — Director Slammed Over Jeffrey Epstein Defense and Shocking Admission About Stepdaughter Marriage Scandal

The director's relationship with Previn, now 54, became public in 1992 when Farrow discovered nude photographs of her daughter in Allen's New York apartment.

Previn was 21 at the time, 35 years younger than Allen.

"There would have been some cosmetic differences, but it would eventually have been the same thing," Allen said of the controversy, while comparing it to the prospect he had left Farrow for a flight attendant.

His remarks have prompted a new wave of condemnation, with sources close to the family describing his comments as flippant and self-serving.

One insider said: "He's still trying to make it sound normal, but most people know it was a scandal then and it's still a scandal now."

Allen has long rejected suggestions he acted as a stepfather to Previn, insisting he lived separately from Farrow's household, but he is constantly referred to as such.

The relationship, coupled with longstanding allegations that he molested their adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven, left his career hanging by a thread for several years.

Prosecutors in Connecticut investigated the Farrow charges in 1993 but declined to press charges.