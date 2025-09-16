EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen's Fresh Sex Shame — Director Slammed Over Jeffrey Epstein Defense and Shocking Admission About Stepdaughter Marriage Scandal
Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Woody Allen has reignited outrage after defending his marriage to Soon-Yi Previn and brushing off criticism of his long friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 89-year-old filmmaker, who married Previn in 1997 after his split from actress Mia Farrow, said the public would have condemned him just as harshly had he left Farrow for an "air stewardess."
Woody's Still Defending Past Scandals
The director's relationship with Previn, now 54, became public in 1992 when Farrow discovered nude photographs of her daughter in Allen's New York apartment.
Previn was 21 at the time, 35 years younger than Allen.
"There would have been some cosmetic differences, but it would eventually have been the same thing," Allen said of the controversy, while comparing it to the prospect he had left Farrow for a flight attendant.
His remarks have prompted a new wave of condemnation, with sources close to the family describing his comments as flippant and self-serving.
One insider said: "He's still trying to make it sound normal, but most people know it was a scandal then and it's still a scandal now."
Allen has long rejected suggestions he acted as a stepfather to Previn, insisting he lived separately from Farrow's household, but he is constantly referred to as such.
The relationship, coupled with longstanding allegations that he molested their adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven, left his career hanging by a thread for several years.
Prosecutors in Connecticut investigated the Farrow charges in 1993 but declined to press charges.
Dylan, now 40, has repeated the allegations as an adult, while Allen continues to deny them.
The fresh backlash comes as newly released documents expose the depth of Allen's ties to Epstein, who died in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges.
Letters show Allen describing dinners at Epstein's mansion as being like Dracula's castle, complete with "three young female vampires who service the place."
Praising Epstein
Allen later said the line was meant as a joke, but he also praised Epstein as "charming and personable."
"Those dinners were fascinating," Allen said. "He couldn't have been nicer. We never, ever, saw Jeffrey with underage girls."
Sources say Allen's defense of the pedophile has appalled even some former allies.
"To say Epstein was misunderstood or simply a generous host is shocking," one insider said. "Woody is trying to minimize what people know was indefensible."
Previn, who rarely speaks publicly, said their social circle at Epstein's dinners included Prince Andrew, whom she dismissed as "such a dullard."
According to another source, her recollection highlights how "normalized" the gatherings became. "Woody and Soon-Yi were regular guests, despite the creepiness surrounding him," a source said.
Past Scandals Continue To Haunt Allen
The scandal echoes past controversies.
Farrow, who discovered Allen's affair with Previn more than three decades ago, has said the betrayal was devastating.
Her son Ronan Farrow, 37, later amplified the abuse allegations during the #MeToo movement, bringing renewed focus on Allen's past.
One insider summed up the latest storm by saying: "People may have looked the other way in the '90s, but in today's climate, defending Jeffrey Epstein while joking about marrying your ex's daughter is beyond tone-deaf.
"Woody can try to reframe it, but the outrage isn't going to go away."