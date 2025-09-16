Last week, NATO members sent aircraft to support the Polish military amid the air threat, mere days after Poland shot down Russian drones.

Despite Putin sending drones into Polish airspace, Solovyov claimed NATO members were to blame for military escalations.

He said on his program: "The British want to die, so they also want [like the French] to take a walk over the skies of Poland. RAF fighters will patrol the skies over Poland as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission.

"Typhoons will begin flying here in the coming days. Don't run into the [French] Rafale [fighters]. Lord, where are we going to bury you all?"