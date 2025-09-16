Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

WW3 Fears Explode as Putin Attack Dog Issues Chilling Threat to Pilots Being Sent to Protect Poland

Split photo of Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Solovyov
Source: MEGA;Full Contact - @RussianMediaMonitor/Youtube

Vladimir Putin crony Vladimir Solovyov's threat against NATO pilots fueled WW3 fears.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vladimir Putin's attack dog has issued a threat against the Royal Air Force pilots tasked with defending Poland, days after an air threat was detected near the Ukraine border, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

State TV presenter and Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov falsely claimed France may be sending nuclear missiles with Rafale planes being sent to Poland, launching fears of WWIII as he insisted Russians needed to defend themselves from the West.

Article continues below advertisement

Putin's Attack Dog Falsely Claims France is Sending Nukes to Poland

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Vladimir Solovyov
Source: Full Contact - @RussianMediaMonitor/Youtube

Vladimir Solovyov falsely claimed France was sending nuclear weapons with planes to defend Poland.

Last week, NATO members sent aircraft to support the Polish military amid the air threat, mere days after Poland shot down Russian drones.

Despite Putin sending drones into Polish airspace, Solovyov claimed NATO members were to blame for military escalations.

He said on his program: "The British want to die, so they also want [like the French] to take a walk over the skies of Poland. RAF fighters will patrol the skies over Poland as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission.

"Typhoons will begin flying here in the coming days. Don't run into the [French] Rafale [fighters]. Lord, where are we going to bury you all?"

Article continues below advertisement

Putin's Crony Warns 'Paris, Wait For the Nuclear Dawn'

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Putin recently sent dozens of drones into Polish airspace.

Putin's crony continued: "The French Rafale fighters deployed to Poland are capable of carrying nuclear weapons."

Solovyov admitted the French planes "arrived without nuclear weapons, at least that is what the photographs indicate" before quickly noting the nuclear warheads "can be delivered at any time."

He then warned: "Well, Paris, wait for the nuclear dawn. This is a serious escalation.

"We must consider these planes; each of their takeoffs for us is the beginning of a nuclear war."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Putin's attack dog claimed 'NATO is at war with Russia' on his state TV program.

Solovyov hinted at nuclear weapons being used against France's capital city one day after Dmitry Peskov claimed "NATO is at war with Russia" after aircraft were sent to defend Poland.

Peskov, another Putin crony, added: "This is obvious and requires no further proof… NATO is de facto involved in this war."

NATO has provided "both direct and indirect support" to Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Putin's troops since the despot ordered an unprovoked invasion in February 2022.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of JD Vance, Usha Vance, Charlie Kirk

JD Vance Promises Not to 'Raise My Voice to My Wife' to Honor Charlie Kirk as Vice Prez Admits to Being an 'Unpleasant' Husband

Photo of Donald Trump

When the Cover-up is Worse Than the Crime: Leading Hollywood Make-up Artist Now Criticizes Trump’s Choice of Shade — 'It Looks Like Somebody Just Mashed on Some Foundation'

Putin Flexes Nuclear Bombers at 'War Games'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of military aircraft
Source: UNSPLASH

Putin recently flexed his nuclear capabilities at the 'war games' with Belarus.

Meanwhile, Putin sent a message to the West and flexed his military's strength during the recent "war games" with Belarus.

Despite President Donald Trump's recent efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Putin showed off his nuclear bombers as Russian troops ran military exercise drills practicing "crushing" mock enemies.

As part of the war games, Russian MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic missiles completed a four-hour flyover mission over neutral waters in the Barents Sea.

The Kinzhal is capable of carrying either nuclear or conventional weapons, which the Kremlin has previously used in assaults on Ukraine.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.