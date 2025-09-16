WW3 Fears Explode as Putin Attack Dog Issues Chilling Threat to Pilots Being Sent to Protect Poland
Sept. 16 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Vladimir Putin's attack dog has issued a threat against the Royal Air Force pilots tasked with defending Poland, days after an air threat was detected near the Ukraine border, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
State TV presenter and Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov falsely claimed France may be sending nuclear missiles with Rafale planes being sent to Poland, launching fears of WWIII as he insisted Russians needed to defend themselves from the West.
Putin's Attack Dog Falsely Claims France is Sending Nukes to Poland
Last week, NATO members sent aircraft to support the Polish military amid the air threat, mere days after Poland shot down Russian drones.
Despite Putin sending drones into Polish airspace, Solovyov claimed NATO members were to blame for military escalations.
He said on his program: "The British want to die, so they also want [like the French] to take a walk over the skies of Poland. RAF fighters will patrol the skies over Poland as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission.
"Typhoons will begin flying here in the coming days. Don't run into the [French] Rafale [fighters]. Lord, where are we going to bury you all?"
Putin's Crony Warns 'Paris, Wait For the Nuclear Dawn'
Putin's crony continued: "The French Rafale fighters deployed to Poland are capable of carrying nuclear weapons."
Solovyov admitted the French planes "arrived without nuclear weapons, at least that is what the photographs indicate" before quickly noting the nuclear warheads "can be delivered at any time."
He then warned: "Well, Paris, wait for the nuclear dawn. This is a serious escalation.
"We must consider these planes; each of their takeoffs for us is the beginning of a nuclear war."
Solovyov hinted at nuclear weapons being used against France's capital city one day after Dmitry Peskov claimed "NATO is at war with Russia" after aircraft were sent to defend Poland.
Peskov, another Putin crony, added: "This is obvious and requires no further proof… NATO is de facto involved in this war."
NATO has provided "both direct and indirect support" to Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Putin's troops since the despot ordered an unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Putin Flexes Nuclear Bombers at 'War Games'
Meanwhile, Putin sent a message to the West and flexed his military's strength during the recent "war games" with Belarus.
Despite President Donald Trump's recent efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Putin showed off his nuclear bombers as Russian troops ran military exercise drills practicing "crushing" mock enemies.
As part of the war games, Russian MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic missiles completed a four-hour flyover mission over neutral waters in the Barents Sea.
The Kinzhal is capable of carrying either nuclear or conventional weapons, which the Kremlin has previously used in assaults on Ukraine.